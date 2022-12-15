Sports

DMCV Sharks Boys 12U All Stars crowned champions of La Jolla tournament

Back row: Jeremy Clemens (coach)
Back row: Jeremy Clemens (coach), Dylan Hood, John Vorsheck, Lucca Poggio, Matthew Zieja, David Bonnet (coach); Front row: Brody Hirsch, Brayden Bonnet, Jake Babcock, Brandon Lee, Zachary Clemens, Brayden Satterburg, Grayden Jackel, Reed Lake; Not Pictured: Griffin Feinman, Ashwin Singh

(Copyright of DMCV Sharks)
Share

The 12U Boys All Stars of Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks soccer defeated City SC Carlsbad on Dec. 4 to cap an undefeated run to the La Jolla All Star tournament championship. The team then placed as finalists at the Kick Hunger Cup in Carlsbad after a dramatic final game that ended in a tie and was ultimately determined by penalty kicks. The Sharks scored 42 goals and conceded only 5 over the course of the two tournaments.

SportsClubs

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement