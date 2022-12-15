DMCV Sharks Boys 12U All Stars crowned champions of La Jolla tournament
Share
The 12U Boys All Stars of Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks soccer defeated City SC Carlsbad on Dec. 4 to cap an undefeated run to the La Jolla All Star tournament championship. The team then placed as finalists at the Kick Hunger Cup in Carlsbad after a dramatic final game that ended in a tie and was ultimately determined by penalty kicks. The Sharks scored 42 goals and conceded only 5 over the course of the two tournaments.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.