DMCV Sharks Boys 12U All Stars crowned champions of La Jolla tournament

The 12U Boys All Stars of Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks soccer defeated City SC Carlsbad on Dec. 4 to cap an undefeated run to the La Jolla All Star tournament championship. The team then placed as finalists at the Kick Hunger Cup in Carlsbad after a dramatic final game that ended in a tie and was ultimately determined by penalty kicks. The Sharks scored 42 goals and conceded only 5 over the course of the two tournaments.