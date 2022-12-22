San Diego Sports Association honors All-CIF athletes
The San Diego Sports Association has announced the Breitbart Athletic Achievement Awards and all-CIF teams for fall sports. Many local athletes made the list of outstanding athletes and Torrey Pines High School student Kat Lutz was named the volleyball Libero of the Year. The senior has committed to play at UCLA next fall.
A look at the local honorees:
Girls volleyball All-CIF
Kat Lutz, Torrey Pines (TP)
Grace Flannagan, TP
Brooklyn Brisco, Santa Fe Christian
Noemie Glover, Cathedral Catholic High School (CCHS)
Jenna Hanes, CCHS
Player of the year: Julia Blyashov, CCHS
Coach of the year Jiliana Conn, CCHS
Second team: Nikki Quinn, TP
Girls golf All-CIF
Sehee Kim, TP
Kailey Yoon, Canyon Crest Academy (CCA)
Second team: Emily Zhou, Syndnet Sirinian, Muzi Wei, Annie Zhang (TP)
Boys cross country
Ryan Thomas, TP
Jacob Pippel, CCA
Jacob Niednagel, La Costa Canyon (LCC)
second team: Nathan Christmore, TP
Girls cross country
Gioana Lopizza, LCC
Sophia Biesinger, LCC
Kiera Rall, CCHS
Second team: Scarlett Taylor (TP), Sammi Dorostkar (TP) and Scarlett Martin (CCHS)
Boys water polo
Rick Lundh, CCHS
Second team: Gavin Conant and Ben Minsch (CCHS)
