San Diego Sports Association honors All-CIF athletes

The San Diego Sports Association has announced the Breitbart Athletic Achievement Awards and all-CIF teams for fall sports. Many local athletes made the list of outstanding athletes and Torrey Pines High School student Kat Lutz was named the volleyball Libero of the Year. The senior has committed to play at UCLA next fall.

A look at the local honorees:

Girls volleyball All-CIF

Kat Lutz, Torrey Pines (TP)

Grace Flannagan, TP

Brooklyn Brisco, Santa Fe Christian

Noemie Glover, Cathedral Catholic High School (CCHS)

Jenna Hanes, CCHS

Player of the year: Julia Blyashov, CCHS

Coach of the year Jiliana Conn, CCHS

Second team: Nikki Quinn, TP

Girls golf All-CIF

Sehee Kim, TP

Kailey Yoon, Canyon Crest Academy (CCA)

Second team: Emily Zhou, Syndnet Sirinian, Muzi Wei, Annie Zhang (TP)

Boys cross country

Ryan Thomas, TP

Jacob Pippel, CCA

Jacob Niednagel, La Costa Canyon (LCC)

second team: Nathan Christmore, TP

Girls cross country

Gioana Lopizza, LCC

Sophia Biesinger, LCC

Kiera Rall, CCHS

Second team: Scarlett Taylor (TP), Sammi Dorostkar (TP) and Scarlett Martin (CCHS)

Boys water polo

Rick Lundh, CCHS

Second team: Gavin Conant and Ben Minsch (CCHS)

