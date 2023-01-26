High Tide Cullivan wins berth to The Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series
Share
High Tide Cullivan earned a berth to the prestigious Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series that will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana this August. The AFCS is a culminating event for the top softball teams to compete on a national level and name a national champion. Teams must earn a berth and is limited to 96 teams nationwide. High Tide Cullivan was awarded this berth at the Triple Crown PCFL Qualifier Tournament held in Riverside this past weekend.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.