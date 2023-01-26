High Tide Cullivan wins berth to The Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series

High Tide Cullivan earned a berth to the prestigious Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series that will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana this August. The AFCS is a culminating event for the top softball teams to compete on a national level and name a national champion. Teams must earn a berth and is limited to 96 teams nationwide. High Tide Cullivan was awarded this berth at the Triple Crown PCFL Qualifier Tournament held in Riverside this past weekend.