High Tide Cullivan wins berth to The Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series

High Tide Cullivan team members
High Tide Cullivan team members: Back row: Coach Mark Cullivan, Ella Satterly, Reagan Cullivan, Mina Crouch, Sienna Curry, Paityn Dreas, Caprice Husband, Aubrey Early, Coach Ted Buchan;

Middle row: Ava Hauer, Seiyoung Bae, Morgan Buchan;

Front frow: Willow Wright, Riley Cullivan

(Copyright of High Tide Cullivan

)
High Tide Cullivan earned a berth to the prestigious Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series that will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana this August. The AFCS is a culminating event for the top softball teams to compete on a national level and name a national champion. Teams must earn a berth and is limited to 96 teams nationwide. High Tide Cullivan was awarded this berth at the Triple Crown PCFL Qualifier Tournament held in Riverside this past weekend.

SportsClubs

