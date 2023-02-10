Solana Beach Soccer Club holds Award Night

The Solana Beach Soccer Club held its annual award night on Feb. 1 at Skyline Elementary School. The club presents the Peter Schmid Memorial Sportsmanship Award to deserving players and sometimes to entire teams. The award honors the memory of Peter Schmid, a young member of the Soccer Club who loved the game. Recipients are honored for their sportsmanship. This year’s recipients are: Giuliana Criscuolo, Rafael Ramirez, Parker McNeil, Kino Rodarte, Jordan Azevedo, Matthew Quiroz, Jesus Conde, Ethan Bruch, Josue Arroyo, Milan Mendoza, and the entire boys U16 team (Aidan Cote, Reed Ellis, Apollo Espinosa, Tate Evans, Graham Ford, Breckin Germon, Dylan Granholm, Stefan Grossfeld, Sammy Komen, Cole Leshner , JP Montoya, Grayson Pope, Cameron Rauhala, Zane Schwender, Andres Sotelo, and Brian Terrill).

The club recognizes coaches for their leadership and selfless enthusiasm with the Scott Billington Memorial Award. Scott was a longtime member of the soccer club’s board, including four years as president, who passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer. In addition to leading the soccer club, he also volunteered for the Solana Beach School Foundation and was a tireless supporter of the community. This year’s recipients are: Amber Evans, Stephen Cassar, Patrick Ferry, Joe Villassenor, Joe Klebba, Cole Leshner, Thomas Maurer, Levi Stratton, Carly Bazzett, and Jake Stratton.