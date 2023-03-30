Torrey Pines junior varsity boys team takes first place at Scripps Ranch tournament

The Torrey Pines High School junior varsity boys volleyball team won first place at the Scripps Ranch High School boys volleyball tournament on March 18. They won against Poway High School in the final game. The Scripps Ranch High School Tournament consisted of two pools of five teams: Torrey Pines, Clairemont, Otay Ranch, Poway and Mira Mesa, and San Marcos, Scripps Ranch, Saints, Westview and Ramona. The format was two sets to 21 points with playoffs consisting of one set to 25 points with a win by two points.

The tournament took place at Scripps Ranch High School. There are 16 players on the junior varsity team at Torrey Pines High School and they are led by Coach Noly Gomez. This is Noly’s first year coaching at Torrey Pines High School. The junior varsity roster at Torrey Pines consists of Beckett Ribeiro-Greenbaum, Ben Soudak, Benji Yung, Bjorne Hawe, Caden Gomez, Cooper Woodhall, David Kim, Declan Flanagan, Mimi Mascaro, Gordon Zhang, Hunter Farrell, Juan Camacho Ortiz, Luke Renner, Noah Kimm, and Will Mullen. Declan Flanagan and Luke Renner were presented with “All Tournament Team” awards for their outstanding contributions over the course of the tournament.