North Shore Girls Softball 8U team finishes as finalist at tournament championship

The North Shore Girls Softball 8U rec tournament came to an exciting end April 23 with the Blue Bolts team finishing as a finalist. The Bolts secured their spot in the championship game with a thrilling, come-from- behind victory in the semi-finals against the Snow Leopards. The game was tied in the bottom of the last inning, with two outs and a runner on third. The Bolts’ delivered a walk-off single, sending the team to the championship game.

Despite putting up a good fight, the Bolts ultimately came up a little short in the championship game against the very talented Pink Panthers. However, the team left the field with their heads held high, knowing they gave it their all and represented their community with pride.

The Blue Bolts showed great teamwork and determination throughout the season and their impressive performance in the tournament is a testament to their hard work and dedication to the sport. Visit www.northshoregirlssoftball.com.