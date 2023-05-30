Here’s who the watch in Wednesday’s CIF boys state golf championships

CIF BOYS STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

When: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Where: Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach

The individual and team champions will be decided. Torrey Pines will be attempting to win its 10th team title, the last coming in 2018. The Falcons finished second the past two seasons. Representing the Falcons will be Colin Li, Jay Leng Jr., Taiki Marsh, Josh Chung, Matthew Broder and Phillip Kench. Also competing for the individual title will be Justin Gill (San Marcos), Benjamin Zeiler (Classical Academy), Thomas Browning (Carlsbad) and Connor Williams (San Pasqual).

DON NORCROSS

