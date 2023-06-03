Earl Warren Middle School girls soccer team wins in-district championship
Earl Warren Middle School’s girls soccer team recently won its in-district soccer championship against Diegueño Middle School 4-1. Only San Dieguito Union-High School District teams played against each other in the competition. SDUHSD has the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito coach and organize the in-district games.
