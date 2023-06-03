Sports

Earl Warren Middle School girls soccer team wins in-district championship

Earl Warren team members
Earl Warren team members (l-r): Chyna, Cate, Adler, Sofie, Jade, Coach Sue Martin, Ollie, Natalie, Emily, Linnea, Chloe, Natasha, Camille, Cassidy and Sage

(Photo by Eric Steinhoff)
Earl Warren Middle School’s girls soccer team recently won its in-district soccer championship against Diegueño Middle School 4-1. Only San Dieguito Union-High School District teams played against each other in the competition. SDUHSD has the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito coach and organize the in-district games.

