Del Mar Little League holds Division championship games

DMLL 2023 Majors Division Champions: White Sox
(Amber Vorshek)
Del Mar Little League’s regular season kid-pitch divisions all played their respective championship games June 3 at Sage Canyon Park. Above and below are two photos from Del Mar Little League’s final day of the regular season. They are photos of some of the teams that won their respective Division championships.

DMLL 2023 AAA Division Champions: Mud Hens
(Catherine Niedosik)

