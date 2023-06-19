Del Mar Little League holds Division championship games
Share
Del Mar Little League’s regular season kid-pitch divisions all played their respective championship games June 3 at Sage Canyon Park. Above and below are two photos from Del Mar Little League’s final day of the regular season. They are photos of some of the teams that won their respective Division championships.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.