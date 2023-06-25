Sports

Torrey Pines lacrosse dominates post season awards

Ben Trask was named CIF Player of the Year and USA Lacrosse All American.
(Anna Scipione)
With another great season in the books the Torrey Pines Falcons lacrosse players dominated the post season individual accolades. For the fifth year in a row a Torrey Pines player received the CIF Player of the Year award with this season going to senior captain Ben Trask. In addition to Trask, senior Jacob Mendez and juniors Andrew Cook and Matthew Mannarino were named to the first team CIF, and senior Chandler Caster and junior Blake Washburn landed on the second team All CIF list. For the seventh time in his career Jono Zissi earned the CIF Coach of the Year award.

Coach Jono Zissi (right) earned multiple coach of the year honors.
(Anna Scipione)

The Falcons also received prestigious national awards. Ben Trask, Andrew Cook and Matthew Mannarino were named USA Lacrosse All Americans while Jacob Mendez and Blake Washburn were deemed USA Lacrosse Academic All American honors. Coach Zissi was named the USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year from the Southern California region.

