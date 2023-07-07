Del Mar Little League 11U team wins another championship

The 11U Del Mar Little League team won the District 31 Championship on July 5, beating the Solana Beach Little League squad 2-0. The boys of summer defended their 10U title from last year, making them back-to-back champs.

“The team is a special group of kids from amazing families. The kids had to deal with adversity and played hard together,” said Manager Mike Milligan. “Defensively, they allowed only seven runs in the five games they played, which is really incredible. They had two shutouts, including the championship game versus a team that had scored 59 runs in six games they played.”

“Every single teammate contributed to our success,” Milligan said. “I’m grateful I got to be a part of it.”

