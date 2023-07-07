High Tide Cullivan team wins division championship at Colorado Sparkler Juniors Tournament
High Tide Cullivan, a 14u girls travel softball team based out of Carmel Valley, went to Denver, Colo., June 26 ready to compete. The Colorado Sparkler Juniors Tournament is a nation-wide event with almost 200 teams in the 14u division. The team steamrolled their opponents in the week-long tournament. High Tide Cullivan went 10-0 and run ruled eight of those games. Team Batting Average was 496, OBP 560, Hits 119, 13 Home Runs, Team ERA 1.867. The team scored 119 runs, allowed 18.
