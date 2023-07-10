Del Mar Little League All Stars 12U team takes District 31 championship

The Del Mar Little League (DMLL) All Stars 12U team won the District 31 All Stars Tournament on July 6, marking only the second 12U championship in DMLL history and the first since 1991. This team also won the district championship in the 11U division last year.

The team played (and won) five elimination games over six days, which included two complete games, one of which resulted in an extra inning complete game shutout.

They had four home runs in the tournament, including a dramatic extra inning Grand Slam.

The team eliminated strong opponents Poway National, Encinitas, and Poway American to face off against the formidable 4S Ranch team in back-to-back games for the tournament title.

Next up, the Section 6 tournament with game 1 on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. at Jesmond Dene Park in Escondido.