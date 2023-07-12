North Shore 12U Gold All Star softball team wins Southern California State Championship

The San Diego-based North Shore 12U Gold All Star softball team recently celebrated their remarkable victory in the highly competitive USA Softball Southern California State Championship. This marks the first time in the 35-year history of the North Shore Girls Softball League that an All Star team has won the state championship, and follows the team’s earlier accomplishment of winning the North San Diego District Championship in June.

The Southern California State Tournament, held in Lancaster, Calif., brought together the top 38 all star teams from seven districts representing over 60 recreational softball leagues in the 12-and-under division from across Southern California.

The North Shore 12U gold team will continue their remarkable season when they compete in the USA Softball Western National tournament in Sacramento the week of July 24.

The vast majority of the girls have been playing together in the North Shore Softball League since the age of 7. The team is led by Head Coach Mike Hemmert and Assistant Coaches Bob Eastlack, Sean Clayton, and Mark Mortimer.

As the North Shore 12U Gold All Star players celebrate their well-deserved triumph, they extend their gratitude to their families, coaches, and supporters who have stood by them throughout their journey.

North Shore Girls Softball is a nonprofit youth girls softball league based in the Carmel Valley/Del Mar area.