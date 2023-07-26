Del Mar Little League 12U All Stars team wins 12U sectional title

In a remarkable display of tenacity and skill, the Del Mar Little League 12U All Stars fought their way up through the elimination bracket to win the California Little League Section 6 tournament on July 19, making history as the first Del Mar team in the league’s 60+ years to clinch the 12U sectional title and advance to the prestigious Southern California State Tournament.

The Del Mar 12U All Stars faced tough opponents from Scripps Ranch, San Carlos, and Vista American, but rose to the occasion in what was truly a team effort. Their pitching and defense were extraordinary, with 30 innings pitched and a team ERA of .933. Their five games in as many days included two shutouts, two complete games, a 14-strikeout performance, and only four total baserunners allowed in the final two games. But it wasn’t just their pitching and defense that dazzled. The team’s hitting was on fire, with an explosive combination of singles, doubles, triples, and a clutch homer that proved pivotal in securing the championship game.