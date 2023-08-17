Local martial arts group wins at national event

Six team members from Coastal Canyon Tang Soo Do brought home an impressive 15 medals, including seven golds, from a national martial arts competition held in Chicago, Illinois. The Youth Female Black Belt Sparring Team won first place in their division, beating out teams from Connecticut and Pennsylvania with a score of 12-7 in the championship match. Members from the local karate studio joined more than 700 competitors at the 2023 World Tang Soo Do Association US National Championships held July 28-29.

Local competitors at national event (l-r): Arden Roffey, Chelsea Roffey, Louisa Gibson, Nolan Chang, Annika Chang. Not shown: Master Kelly Goodwin, Resse Jurman

(Kelly Goodwin)

Classes led by Masters Robert Johnson and Kelly Goodwin are held at the Ocean Air Recreation Center in Carmel Valley. For more information and class schedule visit www.CCTSD.org.

