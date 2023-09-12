Bay Club Carmel Valley offers youth soccer skills camps

Bay Club Carmel Valley is offering a new six-week Soccer Skills and Fun program, starting Oct. 8 and 9. The program is open to members and non-members of Bay Club for kids ages 3-12.

The program is run by Coach Jeff Illingworth, who has over 40 years of experience coaching youth soccer along with his son Ben, who has thousands of hours directing infant and toddler soccer classes.

The program will include elite coaching with an emphasis on skills and fun.

The Sunday morning sessions will be for 5-12-year-olds, held indoors. The afternoon sessions will be for 3-4-year-olds and held outdoors.

Bay Club is located at 12000 Carmel Country Road. For more information, call Jeff Illingworth at (619) 933-6769 or email Alberto.Giacomelli@bayclubs.com

