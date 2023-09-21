PanAm Champions: San Diego area the new hotbed for water polo talent development

The 2023 PanAmerican Water Polo Championships Team USA athletes display their gold medals and the flag that represents their country with pride. Back row (L-R): Stefan Vukojevic, Grayson Taylor, Hanrui Liu, Diego Dantas, Eamon Bruhn, Jack Davis; Front Row (R-L): Tosh Hawkins, Sungwon Aden Shin, Sebastian Guido, Kenly Braylen Axline, Max Bruhn, Luke Anderson; pictured with Head Coach Cyrus Kahangi, Coach Siarhei Kananovich, and Coach Tommy Corcoran.

Thirteen Del Mar Water Polo Club athletes, including four that also play for Cathedral Catholic High School’s powerhouse program, recently returned home from Lima, Peru with a gold medal and another championship title awarded at the 2023 PanAm U15 Water Polo Championships which took place Aug. 28 – Sept. 3.

This international competition marks a significant benchmark for the sport of water polo as San Diego is proving to be the new hotbed of young water polo talent.

Southern California has long been home to the development of elite water polo athletes; however, Orange County has historically been the epicenter of athletic talent due to the number of top clubs and high school water polo programs located in the geographical region.

As the sport of water polo continues to rise in popularity, a growth is taking place in the number of top clubs and high school water polo programs outside of Orange County, specifically in San Diego County.

On the heels of winning their second National Championship Title at USA Water Polo’s 2023 Junior Olympics, 13 athletes from Del Mar Water Polo Club’s winning team were invited to represent Team USA at the 2023 PanAm U15 Water Polo Championships in Lima, Peru.

The roster included:

Luke Anderson (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Cathedral Catholic High School) | #1 Goalie

Sungwon Aden Shin (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Bernardo Heights Middle School) | #2

Diego Dantas (Del Mar Water Polo Club) | #3

Sebastian Guido (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Canyon Crest Academy) | #4

Maximus Bruhn (Del Mar Water Polo Club/ Notre Dame Academy) | #5

 Tosh Hawkins (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Cathedral Catholic High School) | #6

Eamon Bruhn (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Cathedral Catholic High School) | #7

Hanrui Liu (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Carmel Valley Middle School) | #8

Jack Davis (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Bernardo Heights Middle School) | #9

Grayson Taylor (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Carmel Valley Middle School) | #10

Kenly Braylen Axline* (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Cathedral Catholic High School) | #11

Stefan Vukojevic (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Carmel Valley Middle School) | #13 Goalie

*Team captain

These athletes faced formidable teams from Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

During a mid-tournament interview, Captain for Team USA, Kenly Braylen Axline, stated “We’re excited to play against all the different countries here at Pan Am! It’s a super good learning experience for our team …and we’re getting better as the tournament goes on.”

Team USA had two athletes that ranked as the top 5 scorers in the tournament, both of whom are members of Del Mar Water Polo Club in San Diego. Team Captain Kenly Braylen Axline was awarded top scorer in the tournament with 57 total goals, while Sungwon Aden Shin ranked as the 5th top scorer with 31 total goals. Every field player on Team USA scored at least 1 goal throughout the tournament, though perhaps more notable is USA’s strong defensive presence.

From a strictly statistical standpoint, Team USA saw 29 goals enter their net over the seven-day tournament, while Colombia, the silver medalists and second on the list of least goals scored against, saw 54 goals scored against them. This reflects the defensive capabilities of every member of the team, as goalkeeper is just one aspect of a strong defense.

During the championship final against Team Colombia, offensive and defensive mastery was demonstrated by Team USA. In the first 30 seconds of the game, Colombia won the sprint and therefore held the initial possession. However, Tea, Captain Kenly Axline blocked Colombia’s first shot while assisting on defense; and when Colombia recovered the ball, Axline then stole the ball. Axline also was the first to score in the championship game, powerfully firing cross cage from center. Dynamic Hanrui Liu made the assist, the entry pass at the perfect angle for Axline to thunder the shot into the cage.

Later in the first quarter, as powerhouse Grayson Taylor essentially shut down Colombia’s center, battling over open water, Colombia had no other option than to take a risky shot. USA’s defense had put pressure on every player and funneled the ball to a favorable outcome. Colombia recovered the ball and was able to get a lob off under heavy pressure from elite two-way specialist Diego Dantas, which goalie Luke Anderson, reacting with cat-like reflexes, tipped out of the cage. Colombia attempted another outside shot after again getting the ball back, which was then field blocked by Axline. With 20 second shot clocks, the game’s fast pace saw Colombia’s three rapid fire attempts at scoring thwarted by the depth and skill of Team USA’s crushing defense.

Led by Head Coach Cyrus Kahangi, Coach Siarhei Kananovich, and Coach Tommy Corcoran, all of whom have coached and played at the highest levels, Team USA went undefeated throughout the tournament, achieving decisive wins in all their games and earning the gold medal with a first place ranking in the Platinum Championship Division.

The water polo landscape in San Diego is delivering impressive results. Having 13 athletes from Del Mar Water Polo Club and Cathedral Catholic High School representing Team USA on the international stage is evidence of the high-level training and coaching happening within San Diego’s youth water polo. The decisive wins and first place ranking in Lima, Peru by Team USA speak volumes about the talent development currently happening in San Diego.

As the 2024 Olympics approach and looking ahead to the 2028 Olympics, keep a watchful eye out for the elite water polo athletes trained right here in San Diego. — News release