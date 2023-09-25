CCA girls nip Torrey Pines in potential CIF tennis preview

Last Tuesday’s showdown between Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines was definitely not your average girls’ high school tennis match. Pitting the four-time defending CIF Open Division champions (CCA) against a Torrey Pines program that owned a streak of 24 consecutive section titles prior to the emergence of its intra-city adversary, expectations were ramped up.

The results unquestionably equaled the build up as the two squads battled to a 9-9 draw. Torrey Pines captured 5-of-9 in singles while Canyon Crest claimed 5-of-the-9 doubles matches and eked out the victory by virtue of an 80-75 edge in the games won tiebreaker. That type of skirmish is becoming the norm in a series that’s fast-developing into one of the best in North County, regardless the sport.

Torrey Pines senior Rebecca Kong is the defending CIF individual champion.

(Ken Grosse)

Any head-to-head meeting is something that’s circled on both calendars. The opposing head coaches— CCA’s Kevin Brown and Torrey Pines’ Don Chu—assessed Tuesday’s clash as having had a post-season feel to it that went beyond the razor-thin margin of the final tally.

Speaking for his own team, Brown said, “It really did feel like a playoff match, especially at the end when it started getting tight. We try to stay focused for every match, but our girls distinctly point toward any match against Torrey Pines.”

There are several facets of the competition, including the next-door-neighbor geography, that makes it particularly unique. “Absolutely,” said Torrey Pines Head Coach Don Chu, when asked if the atmosphere was elevated. “We know we’re two of the better teams in the region and it was probably a pretty good preview of what we might see at the end of the year.

Junior Yule Kang plays No. 1 singles for the Ravens.

(Ken Grosse)

“It’s kind of like family, we have a sibling rivalry. It’s warm but fierce. They really want to win but the players know each other, live near each other and are friends when the competition is over.”

The two coaches, who are both retired educators, set the tone for their teams and have established a two-way foundation that puts the best of athletics on display. It showcases not only skill and talent, but sportsmanship that embodies an old school brand of winning and losing with class.

Despite the stakes, you won’t see any arguing line calls, racquet smashing, profanity or taunting when CCA and Torrey Pines collide. It’s clearly a value-added situation for everyone involved. Brown, in his second year at Canyon Crest, feels it’s something that should be more emphasized.

Torrey Pines Head Coach Don Chu

(Ken Grosse)

“The quality of high school tennis has exploded and is so much better than even a decade ago,” says Brown, who spent 35 seasons coaching at Orange Glen High School before replacing longtime Coach Chris Black at CCA. “But I’ve also seen a dwindling of sportsmanship across the board—kids, coaches, parents—over the last 10 years or so.

“I don’t know why we went backwards but along with providing a setting where kids can have fun and compete in a safe environment, I think it’s part of a coach’s responsibility to make sure those kids are respectful and honorable on and off the court. If you’re a champion, you have to act like one and the most important thing is what kind of people you are.” His Torrey Pines colleague echoes the sentiment.

“It’s much more important than the win-loss record,” added Chu, who lives in San Clemente and regularly makes the round trip from Orange County during the season. “The kind of kids we have at Torrey Pines and Canyon Crest are going to be leaders in the future whether it’s academically, with a corporation, in social groups or with a family of their own. We need to be teaching these kids how to be ready to face the challenges that come with being leaders.”

Canyon Crest Head Coach Kevin Brown

(Ken Grosse)

There is clearly a mutual admiration between the two coaches. “We both come from academia and Don’s an incredibly good teacher,” said Brown. “He’s quiet, restrained, consistent—reminds me a lot of my father.

“Personally, we just get along. He’s a class guy, a wonderful person and it’s obvious the girls respect him. I wish there were more people like him in tennis.”

Chu, whose team is playing all of its home matches at CCA this season while the Torrey Pines athletic facilities undergo a major renovation, says, “If it wasn’t for Kevin literally/figuratively opening the gates, we might not even have had a season. He’s been a mentor to me, nothing but helpful. He’s truly an educator, the way high school coaches should be—he helps his players grow up.”

Canyon Crest junior Yule Kang, who regularly plays on the junior tennis circuit and accounted for a pair of singles points in last year’s CIF championship finals, is one who feels she has benefited from the style of coaching she receives.

“Junior tournaments are individual, everyone is out for themselves and it can make tennis kind of lonely sometimes,” said Yang. “High school events, where you have the team support, are a lot more fun—you make friends and the team energy makes it a lot more exciting.

“Coach Brown always wants us to have fun, no matter the outcome. It’s helped me keep more of a positive mindset on the court.”

Torrey Pines and CCA will have a regular season rematch, Thursday, October 5.

The eight-team 2023 CIF Open Division Playoffs are less than a month away. The Oct. 25 quarterfinals and Oct. 26 semi-finals will be played at the campus courts of the highest-seeded schools and the championship finals are again slated for Oct. 29 at San Diego’s Barnes Tennis Center.

Despite not making it their only priority, don’t think for a second that Brown and Chu aren’t concerned about competitive success. They’re undoubtedly plotting lineup manipulations, on court strategies and the like right now with late October in mind. It’s hard to envision a post-season confrontation being any less taut than what occurred last week but it’s fun to look at the possibilities.

The Ravens have recent history on their side and may have slightly more depth. Doubles have always been their calling card and all three of their doubles teams scored points against the Falcons in the dual match. Allison Ma, the only senior in the starting lineup and junior Lindsay Zheng are in the No. 1 doubles slot. That’s not to suggest CCA is a pushover on the singles side where Kang’s speed, competitiveness and improved shot selection and sophomore Kaelyn Liu’s relentless return game make them threats against just about anyone. Brown is confident but realistic.

“If you look at this historically, you would think that we have to win doubles and they have to win singles to prevail,” said Brown. “One thing I’ve learned as I coach at this level is ‘the day’s the day,’ meaning it’s all about who shows up ready to play.

“Last year, we didn’t get pushed a lot and I’ve got a feeling the end of the season’s going to be a lot closer than it was last year. Torrey Pines is not going to go away, now or in the future, and Del Norte is a team that has the capability of making a run at it.”

On the other side of the net, the Falcons have seven seniors on the roster, an ongoing tradition of singles dominance, currently spearheaded by reigning CIF individuals singles champ, senior Rebecca Kong, and every right to believe that improvement is likely based partially on the fact they were without standout junior Natalia Mochernak, their No. 2 singles player, in the narrow loss to CCA.

“The maturity of those seven seniors is one of our real strengths,” says Chu. “They’ve completely bought into the team concept.

“We had five outstanding freshmen show up on our doorstep and for the first time we have some real depth. With the seniors and freshmen it’s almost been like a big sisters-little sisters relationship. They’ve taken them under their wing and we have a wonderful atmosphere.”

Make that two outstanding programs doing their best to win and make their sport better in the process.

