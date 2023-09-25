Local kung fu artists win at Golden State International Wushu Championship

Two local young martial artists showed off their growing kung fu skills at the 2023 Golden State International Wushu Championship in Santa Clara on Sept. 2-3.

Ethan Yue, a Pacific Trails Middle School student, took home gold and silver medals in flipping fist and Southern-style hand form while Solana Beach’s Mason Gargaro, an Earl Warren Middle School eighth grader, won a silver medal in traditional hand forms in the competitive 13-14 age group.

“Competing in the Golden State International Wushu Championships competition has been a memorable experience I will never forget. Not just the actual tournament but the training and steps I took to get there,” said Mason, who has been practicing kung fu since he was four years old.

For the past month, Mason and Ethan worked hard with their team at the USA International Wushu Kung Fu Academy under teacher Sifu Qiuhua Wu. Mason described the training as “tough and exhaustive”. He credits Ethan with helping to correct him on many of his techniques.

Ethan Yue won two medals at the 2023 Golden State International Wushu Championship. (Courtesy Yue family)

“Within our tight-knit group of colleagues, we share valuable insights on how to refine our practice and achieve the fluidity and precision that Chinese martial arts demand,” reflected Ethan, 12, who has been practicing martial arts for seven years. “We extend a helping hand to one another and relish the camaraderie of our shared training sessions.”

“I’ve learned not only how to correct my mistakes but also to embrace them as part of the learning process. We maintain a positive attitude toward failure, recognizing it as an opportunity to grow and improve,” Ethan continued. “We support each other and freely exchange our methods for achieving mastery.”

Both young athletes said the discipline and consistency paid off and have helped them grow into better martial artists.

“It is truly a privilege to be able to understand and learn martial arts, especially one as great and as powerful as traditional wushu kung fu. It’s even better to know and train with people who are just as dedicated and passionate as you,” Mason said. “Martial arts is truly a key to living a better life, and I wish anyone trying to get into it good luck as they go through their own journey. Through thick and thin I will always continue to try to advance in this art and I’ll never forget the people who helped me get where I am today and where I’ll be in the future.”

