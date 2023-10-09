Sim, Torrey Pines girls taking aim at defense of CIF golf title

To forecast the Torrey Pines girls’ golf team as the favorite to win the 2023 CIF Championship would not be described as a particularly bold take. After all, under Head Coach Chris Drake, the Falcons have won three of the last four section crowns and 11 total in 15 years.

But when the person, even indirectly, making the prediction is Drake, now that’s news. Possessing not an ounce of conceit or swagger, Drake would rather walk across hot coals than suggest his team is better than someone else’s. He doesn’t exactly say it this year but comes about as close as he’ll ever get.

Long-hitting senior Olivia Ty.

(Ken Grosse)

“We clearly have the best team differential in the county,” said Drake, referring to the combined average of a team’s top five players’ scores against par. “And I would definitely say that this team has the most depth of any team I’ve had.

“We’re having a great season, maybe our best ever, and if we play our best, I think we have a great shot at winning CIF, the Regionals and the State championship.”

Torrey Pines’ differential (-0.29) says its top five players are more than 12 strokes per round better than Rancho Bernardo, the second-ranked San Diego school. As for depth, two statistics stand out. The Falcons have five of the 10 top-ranked individuals in the section and, using differential as a measuring stick, senior Annie Zhang, a solid player who was the team’s No. 4 scorer while finishing 18th at last fall’s CIF tournament, is now No. 11 on the team.

Sophomore Alice Koontz

(Ken Grosse)

Drake’s toughest task may be identifying the six players who will comprise his post-season lineup. Making that decision is typically not an exact science.

“The differential is a key component but if it’s close enough to make it less than a clear-cut choice we’ll look at other elements,” said Drake. “We might factor in experience as well as the results at the league tournament which is an indicator of who’s playing well at the time.

“Experience in general is important, team tournament experience even moreso. All of these girls have a lot of individual tournament experience, but different characteristics come into play in a team situation. In a team scenario, if you’re not playing well, everyone else is still depending on you and we need players who have the mentality to keep grinding when circumstances aren’t ideal.”

Falcon sophomore Tyanna Jacot

(Ken Grosse)

If the Falcons are able to capture the CIF crown next month, they could be in the midst of a truly historic run because they’re an amazingly young team. The previously mentioned top eight includes just one senior, Olivia Ty, who transferred in mid-season a year ago, and one junior, Sehee Sim, a stalwart on the last two championship outfits.

The group also includes two sophomores, Alice Koontz and Tyanna Jacot, and a quartet of freshmen, Zoe Jiamanukoonkit, Zoe Salinas, Kate Hu and Pun Maneerat.

The leader of the pack is Sim, a precocious 15-year-old who moved to Del Mar with her parents from Korea at the age of five. She dipped her feet in the sporting waters as a youngster, giving soccer, gymnastics, ballet, swimming and tennis a try, but none of them kept her interest.

Tagging along with her father when he played, Sim discovered golf around the age of seven, started taking lessons which quickly became regular and more serious. Tournaments followed and she developed into a full-fledged junior standout. Drake says she’s been “the best player on the team since she arrived” and is a top 25-type college recruit.

Sim, who was Torrey Pines’ leading finisher at last year’s CIF Championship, where she placed sixth, is currently the No. 1-ranked individual player in San Diego and, according to Drake, she continues to improve.

“Sehee can crush the ball, she averages right around 250 yds. off the tee, and has a lot of pure talent which she was relying on somewhat her first two years,” said Drake. “You also need golf intelligence if you want to consistently be near the top and I think Sehee has matured a lot. She’s playing smarter golf.

“She’s got the confidence of a champion but doesn’t let that slip into arrogance. She feels that she can make any shot, play any hole and get out of any trouble she finds herself in.”

With just a handful of dual matches remaining, the Falcons are 14-1 in dual matches, the only defeat coming on the road against defending State champ Santa Margarita (Orange County) by a 13-stroke margin. With the NCC League Tournament and CIF Championships fast approaching, Sim took the time recently to share her thoughts on a number of topics including the easiest and toughest parts of golf, what it’s like being on such a young team and the talents of her teammates.

Sim was the highest finisher on Torrey Pines’ 2022 CIF championship squad.

(Ken Grosse)

Q—Why has golf been the sport you decided to focus on?

SIM—None of the sports I played when I was young lasted very long and usually there were small reasons. Some I just didn’t like but some, like gymnastics which I really wanted to do, I just wasn’t that good at them.

With golf, I had a friend that I started out with and played every weekend with her. That helped. On the other hand, I also liked how independent golf is. It’s kind of just you competing against yourself and you only have to compete against the course and your own thoughts which is different from other sports.

When I was, maybe, 12, I started thinking that someday I might want to play in college. Now I’m here on a great team at Torrey Pines and that goal seems to be in sight.

Q—How would you describe your golf game?

SIM—I think I can hit it pretty far and that really helps setting you up with short approach shots which makes it a lot easier to make birdies. I think putting is a strength—no matter how far you hit, if you can’t putt well, you’re not going to score well.

At the moment, my iron-striking is probably the part of my game that I would like to get better at.

Q—What was the easiest aspect of the game for you to master? The toughest?

SIM—I feel like no part of golf is easy. Practice-wise, putting is probably the simplest thing to get good at. The kind of time spent directly relates to getting better.

The swing is tougher, definitely with irons. I’ve been working on my swing and changing it a lot but still feel like I’m struggling with the irons. If something’s wrong swinging woods, it seems easy to fix but there are so many things to adjust with irons. With the driver, it doesn’t matter so much how far you hit as long as it’s straight—so if you’re having trouble, you can just slow it down, keep it in the fairway and still score well. With irons, you have to be able to control the distance and when you can’t hit the yardage you want, it’s hard to score.

Q—Is this the best of the three Torrey Pines teams you’ve been on?

SIM—Yes. We all know each other from junior tournaments and are really dedicated to golf and want to be the best we can. I’ll typically play about three hours in practice. Some of the girls practice more than me. As a junior, I’ve got a lot of homework right now. We’ll start around 3:25 PM and go until dark. We usually practice every day but Monday at Fairbanks Ranch which is a great course with really nice putting and chipping areas.

Q—What is it like playing on such a young team?

SIM—Although I’m a junior, I still feel like I’m an underclassman because I’m really young and have grown up playing with a lot of my younger teammates in junior golf. There’s not an age gap like I felt with some of my teammates previously.

The last two years, it was like I was being babied by the seniors because they were taking care of me. Now, we’re taking care of each other.

Q—Do you have long term ambitions as far as golf is concerned—college, professional golf?

SIM—I just want to go to a good college that’s strong academically and has a good golf program. I don’t think about playing golf professionally. I feel like I want to do something where there’s a steady income.

In golf, you could slip, hurt yourself and not be able to play. There’s too much to think about and it’s hard to succeed as a golf professional. I’d rather put that energy into something else. I want to go into some form of business.

Q—What is something that nobody on your team knows about you?

SIM—Well, that’s hard because I think I’m pretty average. I would guess that most of them don’t know that I’ve probably dyed my hair over 20 times. I love changing my hair color, kind of like changing your nails—it’s a girl thing. I get bored looking the same all the time.

Q—Speaking of your teammates, who would you say best fits each of these categories?

SIM—Longest hitter—Olivia Ty, she’s quite tall, around 5-7, works out a lot more than all of us and is really buff.

Best With Irons—Probably Zoe Jiamanukoonkit, based on her iron striking, which I feel is most important. Sometimes I’ll get to Fairbanks and she’s already there and when I leave she’ll still be there working on her iron striking.

Best Putter—We’re all pretty close, but I’m going to go with myself. You’ve got to have confidence, right.

Most Focused—On the course I’d say Olivia but during practice I’d go with Zoe J.

Most Competitive—Again, probably all of us but I’ll choose myself again. Maybe it seems that way because I just rant more about it than they do. I think most of my teammates don’t show it when they’re upset. I tend to let it out and get over it so I’m not angry inside.

Funniest—Tyanna Jacot. She’s just got a great sense of humor and even when she says the most random things they still come out funny. Alice (Koontz) has also got that same kind of humor.

Smartest—Annie Zhang. She’s says she’s not smart but she is.

Team Leaders—Probably Annie or Olivia—they’re the oldest.

Q—Is the team aware of the legacy surrounding the Torrey Pines girls golf team? How significant would winning the San Diego CIF and State Championship be?

SIM—The team definitely knows about the winning history and I think they all want to be a part of it.

It’s important to me to win CIF’s as a team so we can continue the tradition as well as qualifying for Regionals and State. I think we have a lot of talented players and a fair shot at winning so I’m very excited about the memories we could make.

I’ve spoken to them about my experiences and how fun it is traveling as a team to Regionals and State and I believe they’ll try hard to achieve the same goal.