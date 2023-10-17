Canyon Crest Academy runners take top spots at Coastal League Cluster

CCA’s Jacob Pippel came in first at the Coastal League Cluster.

The Canyon Crest Academy boys and girls varsity cross country team had several strong performances at the Coastal League Cluster at Del Norte High School on Oct. 14.

In the three-mile race, CCA senior Jacob Pippel came in first with a time of 14:48.2 and junior Katja Dunayevich won the girls’ race with a time of 17:51.9.

Pippel is the league leader this season, running a time of 14:32.90 at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic on Sept. 16.

The start of the varsity girls race at Del Norte. (Scott Smith)

In the boys’ race, senior Jonas Rickert of Torrey Pines finished second in 15:05.40 with Falcon senior Matt Conway in third.

In the girls’ race CCA senior Fiona McGrath came in second behind Katja with a time of 18:27.3 and Natalie Wang, a Torrey Pines senior, finished in third with Raven sophomore Sophia Farber seconds behind in fourth.

Torrey Pines’ Bryce Conover and Spencer Borin placed fifth and sixth and three more Ravens rounded out the top 10: Ravi Achar finished seventh, Kai Bolaris finished eighth and Luca Caruso finished ninth.

In the girls’ race, Torrey Pines’ Scarlett Taylor and Evelyn Lawson took fifth and sixth and CCA’s Joely Klaristenfeld and Katie Friedman of Torrey Pines finished ninth and 10th respectively.

The CCA JV runners also took the top spots in the JV race with Matthew Iannitelli finishing first on the boys’ side in 17:58.50 and Jessica Du winning the girls’ race with a time of 20:33.80.