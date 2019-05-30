Rancho Santa Fe Eagles Lacrosse team wins San Diego League Championship

RSF Lacrosse had a successful season, winning all games by a large margin and bringing home the San Diego Youth Lacrosse Association Championship for 3rd/4th grade boys. With players from Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding coastal communities, the boys’ resolve and determination culminated in an unbeaten record of 13-0 and a championship game victory against rival Coronado to take the San Diego County Division title. Coaches John and Ryan Principi, both former Torrey Pines lacrosse players, brought an exceptional level of skill development, instruction and character-building guidance to the team.

The Rancho Santa Fe Lacrosse club, founded by Rory Doucette, is a local program offering boys from kindergarten through 8th grade an opportunity to play recreational spring lacrosse. With summer day camps and skills-training sessions, coaches are dedicated to the athletes’ development both on and off the field through promotion of positivity and by creating an atmosphere for learning, success and fun. Established in 2001, the program takes pride in working with the youth of Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding communities. For questions about the program, email rsfflaxclub@gmail.com.

