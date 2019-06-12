DMUSD to appoint new board member, applications due July 18

The Del Mar Union School District will use an appointment process to fill a board seat left vacant by the resignation of Stephen Cochrane.

At a special meeting on June 6, the board approved the appointment method over calling for a special election. The district is now seeking applications from residents to serve for the remainder of Cochrane’s term, ending December 2020. The seat is up for election in November 2020.

As Cochrane’s resignation was dated June 12, by law the board has until has until Aug. 3 to make the appointment. Interviews are scheduled to be conducted at a special meeting on Monday, July 29 at 5:45 p.m. at the Del Mar Union School District office. Those interested in being considered for the appointment can download an application at dmusd.org or contact the superintendent’s office at (858) 523-6198. All applicants must be registered voters living within the boundaries of the Del Mar Union School District. Applications can be submitted to Secretary of the Board/Superintendent, Del Mar Union School District, 11232 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130 or email hpalmer@dmusd.org.

Application materials must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.