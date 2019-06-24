Slime event raises over $800 for pancreatic cancer research

Carmel Valley 11-year-old Mia Saban pulled off her first successful San Diego Slimers Event in Carmel Valley, raising over $800 for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The June 22 slime celebration at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Polster Branch included over 15 slime vendors from Instagram selling their creations, slime-making materials, a slime workshop and a raffle. Mia sold her own Very Berry Slime concoctions such as strawberry milk, golden caramel, marshmallow cloud and cake batter.

Mia, who will be a sixth grader at Solana Pacific Elementary School in the fall, received support from local businesses such as Salt and Straw, Shake Shack, Pigment, Joe & the Juice, Soul Cycle and Sommalier, who all donated items for the raffle.

“The event was super fun and I sold a ton of slime. I met so many amazing vendors, I traded slimes with people and I learned some lessons that I would do differently when I have the next event,” said Mia, who was inspired to raise money for pancreatic cancer research after close friends had lost family members to the disease.

Mia is already lobbying her mother to host her next slime event.

“I will do a second event for sure,” Mia said. “I would like to raise money for Alzheimer’s at the next event because it’s a disease my grandmother has.”