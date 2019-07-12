Event briefs: July 11

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy issues Coast to Crest Trail Challenge hike series

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) has issued its third Coast to Crest Trail Challenge to hikers and bikers who will explore some of San Dieguito River Valley’s most iconic spots along the Coast to Crest Trail.

From July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, participants must complete the five designated hikes listed below, in any order, on their own time. Everyone who completes the Challenge and submits photos for verification will receive special certificates, a sticker, decal, REI and Adventure 16 coupons and a new patch designed by Angie Pei (as of May 2019, a senior at Canyon Crest Academy), plus bragging rights and at least five cool outdoor adventures.

The Conservancy will also be leading guided hikes for those who want to join them at each of the trails from Sept. 28, 2019, to April 18, 2020.

The trails are: Santa Ysabel West Preserve Trail, Coast to Crest Trail at Pamo Valley, Highland Valley Trail, Del Dios Highlands Preserve and Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve Trails, Coast to Crest Trail at North Shore Lake Hodges and Lake View trail. The trails vary in challenge (easy to strenuous) and length from 4.2 to 7.42 miles round trip.

For more information and to register for the Coast to Crest Challenge and guided hikes, visit sdrvc.org/sdrvc-2019-2020-coast-to-crest-trail-challenge/

Coast to Crest Trail maps are available at REI in San Diego and Encinitas, and Adventure 16 in Solana Beach.

‘Signs Along the Trails’ event

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will hold a “Signs Along the Trails” event for the whole family on Saturday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pavillion near the parking lot for the Upper Trails.

The event includes a short lecture by Barbara Wallach, close observations of some typical “signs” to look for on the trails, and a short, easy nature discovery hike.This event is free with Reserve entrance fee. See torreypine.org for directions.

Streetscape project ‘Rocky Road’ ice cream social in Del Mar

The city of Del Mar will hold a “Rocky Road” ice cream social Tuesday July 16 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Civic Center, 1050 Camino Del Mar. The event will be held to thanks area residents for their patience with the city’s streetscape project. The event will also feature project displays and attendees can have questions answered about the project.

Summer Movies in the Park: ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

The “Summer Movies in the Park: series continues on July 12 with a showing of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” 5:30 p.m. at Ocean Air Community Park, 4770 Fairport Way, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Speaker to discuss ‘Gold, Bitcoin & the Goal of Human Life’ July 20

Solana Beach author, investor/speculator, Biz Angel and CONNECT SD mentor Darrell Brookstein will present with Q&A on these three timely topics Saturday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. at the community room, Carmel Valley Library, 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego.

A serial financial services entrepreneur, Brookstein has traded metals and currencies professionally since 1976, bitcoin since 2014, and been meditating since 1972. He has written and spoken extensively about gold mining, investing at the edge of technology, and the meditation experience since 1980. Free and no commercial offering. Limited seating.

Blues musician Robin Henkel at Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues musician Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, July 11, 7-10 p.m. 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

Musicians Whitney Shay and Robin Henkel at One Paseo

Musicians Whitney Shay and Robin Henkel will perform at One Paseo in Carmel Valley Sunday, July 14, 12- 2 p.m. 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130. (858) 523-2298.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove events bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

Concerts are held every Thursday night through Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Presented by the city of Solana Beach, Belly Up and the Coastal Community Foundation’s fund – the Betty Scalice Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For more information, contact Roger Alsabrook at rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com or 858-525-1509.

Peter Sprague Trio at North Coast Rep

Back by popular demand, Peter Sprague jazz trio explores songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance they play “Georgia” or add Cole Porter.

The vibe is contagious and the sound pulls you in. The Peter Sprague Trio will perform July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve seats.

Insect Festival

Aspiring entomologists are invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 – 21 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This one-of-a-kind festival is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages. The event features thousands of fascinating creepy-crawlies, including live lizards, snakes and lots of bugs.

Bug collecting, interactive insect arts and crafts, as well as tasty cooked mealworm larva are just some of the engaging activities scheduled at the Festival. Local bug experts will be available for questions and several educational booths will instruct and entertain children and adults alike. This event is included with paid admission or membership. Children 12 and under are free. Visit sdbgarden.org/insect.htm

Heritage Ranch Deep Pit BBQ and Americana Music Fest

The Heritage Ranch in Encinitas presents its 31st Annual Deep Pit BBQ and Americana Music Fest Saturday, July 13 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Dinner is served at 4 p.m. The event features great music, food, artists and crafters, kids’ activities and more. The Heritage Ranch is located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. For more information, visit heritageranch.bravesites.com

‘Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown’

“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” performs at the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, July 12. Door open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance, $23 at the door and reserved seating is available for $37. Tickets may be purchased online at www.bellyup.com or by calling the box office at (858) 481-8140. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros in Solana Beach 92075. The show is 21+.

San Diego Junior Theatre productions

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, is presenting Pippi Longstocking and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, showcasing San Diego performers, musicians and technicians all ranging in age from 8 to 18.

Pippi Longstocking runs June 28 - July 14 and The Hunchback of Notre Dame runs Aug. 2-11 at Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre. San Diego Junior Theatre wraps up its 71st season empowering children of all ages, abilities and backgrounds through innovative, engaging and inclusive high-quality theater education and productions.

For tickets and information, visit www.juniortheatre.com, or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

NC Rep: Another Roll of the Dice

North Coast Repertory Theatre is capping its successful Season 37 with the World Premier of “Another Roll of the Dice,” a rollicking musical conceived by Mark Saltzman.

The show is based on the stories of Damon Runyon and the songs of Frank Loesser, who penned some of the best-loved songs in the American Songbook.

“Dice” performances take place Wednesday, July 10 through Sunday, Aug. 4. Times vary. Previews $45, week nights $52, Saturday matinees and Sunday nights $49, Saturday nights and Sunday Matinees $56, Wednesday Matinee (July 31) $52. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Father Joe’s Villages 3rd Annual 2K walk and festival

Father Joe’s Villages 3rd Annual 2K walk and family-friendly festival is San Diego’s only walk to end homelessness. Join hundreds of other supporters who are reaching out to family and friends to raise funds to help people move off the streets.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Spanish Landing Park, 3900 N. Harbor Dr., San Diego, 92101. Register at www.fjvwalkhome.org

The Comedy of Errors

North Coast Repertory Theatre School presents William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, which tells the story of two identical twins accidentally separated at birth. Fast-paced comedy fun for all ages. Arrive at 5 p.m. for a special 30-minute pre-show called The Green Show, as actors introduce you into the world of Shakespeare. Come early with lawn chairs or blankets. Performances take place 5:30 p.m. July 18-20 (Grauer School, 1500 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas), July 25-27 (Birdwing Amphitheater Open Air Classroom, 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar) and August 1-3 (La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach). Free. northcoastreptheatreschool.org

Rooftop Cinema Club July films

With summer in full swing, Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego rolls out the red carpet for moviegoers with a fantastic July lineup.

Rooftop Cinema Club’s July lineup features a number of top draws throughout the month that will celebrate summer fun, women in film and notable anniversaries. For a complete list of films/events and tickets visit rooftopcinemaclub.com (check San Diego under locations category). Address: 1 Market Place, San Diego, 92101, 4th Floor Sport Terrace, Harbor Tower.

Annual Sharp HospiceCare benefit Regatta

The largest summertime water event on San Diego Bay—the annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta—will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24.

Hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club and Cortez Racing Association, the event will support Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice program, which offers a unique environment for patients with a life-limiting illness, to meet their needs in a comfortable home setting.

The event kicks off Friday evening, Aug. 23 with a pre-race dinner and silent auction, followed by all-day festivities on Saturday, Aug. 24, when guests will board yachts and cruise along the racecourse for a breathtaking view of the regatta and San Diego Bay.

To learn more about the regatta, visit give.sharp.com/regatta.

North Coast Symphony ‘Americana Extravaganza’

Americana Extravaganza is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 13, 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The orchestra will be joined by the Villa Musica Community Chorus singing Irving Berlin’s America and I Hear America Singing.

The orchestra will perform favorites from American composers, including America the Beautiful by Samuel A. Ward, Leroy Anderson Favorites and Duke Ellington! arranged by Calvin Custer, and A Tribute to John Williams, adapted by Paul Lavender.

The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and conducted by Daniel Swem. The Villa Music Chorus is conducted by Katie Polit. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America’s favorite girl singer. It offers a fresh, personal picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. “Tenderly” runs Thursday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, August 25. Performance times are 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21; 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. Tickets: $49 regular/$44 season subscribers. Seniors, students, military and educators, $3 off admission. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Tuesday Night Comics

Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Repertory stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, and more. Rated R. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Happy Hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes $3 beers and free appetizers. Line-up includes Lawrence as host, musical guest Shawn Rohlf, headliner Karen Rontowski, featured act Kurt Swann and opening act Annie Wiebe. $27. Purchase tickets at northcoastrep.or or call (858) 481-1055. 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Summer Concerts by the Sea

City of Encinitas kicks off its Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea series on July 7. The City of Encinitas’ free Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea series returns to Moonlight Beach this July and August. Enjoy the kickoff concert on Sunday, July 7, 3-5 p.m. with groovin’ old-school ’70s and ’80s rhythms from the band Cold Duck.

The lineup also includes; Kings of 88 with classic piano rock on July 21, the Smokin’ Cobras with funky ’60s and ’70s tunes on Aug. 4, and The Mighty Untouchables playing Top 40 hits on Aug.18. All showtimes are 3-5 p.m. Remember that glass, alcohol, smoking, Styrofoam containers and dogs are prohibited on Encinitas beaches. Call the City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at 760-633-2740 or visit www.encinitasparksandrec.com for additional information.

Worth a Drive

 “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” screens with live symphony orchestra performing the score, during the Bayside Summer Nights concert series, 7:30 p.m. July 13-14. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets from $17-$108 (all prices subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

 The heartwarming story of one tiny sea turtle’s big adventure will be making a splash at the Fleet Science Center with, “Turtle Odyssey,” which premieres in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater on Friday, July 5 and continues with multiple screenings daily through summer. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. $21.95, with admission. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.orgBook Talks

 The July 14 Weekend with the Locals book event is two-fold this week: Susan Fowler, author of “Master Your Motivation: Three Scientific Truths for Achieving Your Goals,” speaks at noon and Jamie TenNapel Tyrone, author of “Fighting for My Life: How to Thrive in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s,” at 2 p.m. Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Fabulous Laughs

 In celebration of San Diego’s Pride Week, La Jolla Comedy Store has put together a showcase featuring the funniest LGBTQIA+ talent from Southern California. Headlined by Shawn Pelofsky, acts include Aidan Park, Punkie Johnson, Chaz Carter, Claire Russell, Mariam T, Russell Brock and Brandon Potter, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at 916 Pearl St. $20. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla/

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library: 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The 21st annual Athenaeum Summer Festival is 4 p.m. July 7, 14 and 21 when pianist Gustavo Romero plays Beethoven’s 32 Sonatas. Tickets $40-$165 single.

 Bayside Summer Nights concert series: 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108. sandiegosymphony.org

July 4: America’s Birthday with Lyle Lovett, known for eclectic performance style and his impressive Large Band fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. July 13-14: “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” screens with live symphony orchestra performing the score.

 Birch Aquarium: 2300 Expedition Way. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Full Moon Pier Walks: 7 p.m. July 15-16, Aug. 15-16 and 6 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Oct. 13-14. Explore one of La Jolla’s most prominent landmarks normally closed to the public, the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, and discover the 100-year history of pier-based data collection at Scripps while walking along the Scripps Pier on an exclusive moonlit tour. Collect plankton, learn about bioluminescent organisms, and explore current research while engaging in hands-on activities.

Summer Shakespeare Festival, Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

In the rom-com “As You Like It,” the magical forest of Arden is the setting, where a gallery of eccentric characters come together to find love, fortune, redemption ... and themselves. Bucolic Balboa Park is the ideal spot for Shakespeare’s enticing tale of mistaken identity, heartfelt romance, and the endearing fumbles and foibles of love. On stage through July 21.

Ideation

North Coast Repertory Theatre’s new reading series presents the premier of psychological suspense thriller “Ideation” by Aaron Loeb. The performance will take place at North Coast Rep. at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Loeb’s thriller blurs the lines between right and wrong as a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. Directed by Andrew Barnicle. (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org.

Italian classes offered in Encinitas

The Italian Cultural Center of San Diego will present Italian classes for all levels at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum in Encinitas (450 Quail Gardens Drive) beginning Aug. 5. Classes are all taught by native speakers. For more information, visit icc-sd.org.

Theater for Kids

 San Diego Junior Theatre presents “Pippi Longstocking” through July 14 at Casa Del Prado, 650 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Dressed in strange clothes and living with her horse and pet monkey, Pippi possesses supernatural strength and untold wealth. Tickets: $14-$16. (619) 239-8355. juniortheatre.com

 JCompany Youth Theatre’s RAW summer series stages “Les Misérables,” the epic tale of passion and redemption in the throes of revolution, 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the Garfield Theatre at Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets $12. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

‘Smallest Show on Earth’

The 18th annual UC San Diego Paper Theatre festival returns July 13-15 in the Seuss Room of UCSD’s Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive at Library Walk. Drop in for impromptu performances, and build and take home colorful paper optical toys. Free. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 13; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, July 14; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, July 15. (858) 822-5758. spaulson@ucsd.edu. or visit library.ucsd.edu

Song and Dance

Green Flash Concert Series continues with Pine Mountain Logs and Venice, 6 p.m. Wednesday July 17, Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 2300 Expedition Way. Pine Mountain Logs is known for its energetic and unconventional covers. Tickets:$33-$38. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Amazing Images

 Matthew Allison, the most daring adventurer to present to the La Jolla Photo Travelers Club to date, will talk about his descent into the world’s largest pit cave, Cave of the Swallows in Mexico, via a free rappel, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Free. christam10@icloud.com

 Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 28th annual juried exhibition, considered one of the most prestigious shows in San Diego, opens with a reception 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 at 1008 Wall St. Exhibit remains on display until Aug. 24. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

