Authorities identify surfer found dead in water off Encinitas

sd-cm-nc-drug-school-20171019-001.jpg
(Courtesy)
By City News Service
Sep. 16, 2019
1:11 PM
Authorities have identified a surfer whose body was found floating offshore from Moonlight State Beach as 26-year-old Gabriel Reed.

Reed was found shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the ocean off the coast of Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. A city of residence was not listed for him.

Lifeguards spotted a surfboard floating in the ocean and responded to the area, but found Reed prone and unresponsive in the water, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Lifeguards took him to shore, where he was pronounced dead.

A ruling on Reed’s cause of death was pending, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

City News Service
