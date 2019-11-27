Queen Bee winter market decks Del Mar Fairgrounds’ halls on Dec. 7-8

Queen Bee Market, the popular bi-annual shopping event, has partnered with The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to host a food and fundraising drive during the winter market held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8.

The San Diego Food Bank will have a booth at Queen Bee Market, where representatives from the local non-profit will collect monetary donations and non-perishable goods such as canned tuna, canned chicken, canned fruit, peanut butter, beans, cereal and more. Queen Bee Market shoppers may also donate through the online virtual food drive, where people may select and pay for food items securely through the San Diego Food Bank’s website at bit.ly/QueenBeeMarketFoodDrive2019.

Described as “Etsy comes to life,” the urban-style handmade market hosts more than 100 vendors who make their products by hand from booths that are designed with flair. Co-owners of Queen Bee Market, sisters and San Diego natives Kellie Dooley and Allison Gharst carefully selected the artisans who will be showcasing and selling an array of handmade home décor, accessories, clothing, jewelry, vintage items, furniture and more. Attendees can also expect live demonstrations; make-and-take stations; and more.

Tickets will be priced at $3 per person and will be available for purchase at the door. Children 12 years old and younger and military with ID will receive free entry. More information about Queen Bee Market may be found online at TheQueenBeeMarket.com.

