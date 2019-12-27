North Coast Repertory Theatre transports audience to Dublin in nostalgic love story ‘Bloomsday’

North Coast Repertory Theatre launches the new decade with Steven Dietz’s lyrical Bloomsday, a time-travel tale set amidst tourists exploring the pubs and streets of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” This San Diego premiere follows an older couple retracing their steps to rediscover their younger selves. If you’ve ever wished you could go back and have a second chance at a decision you made back in your 20s, this winsome tale will linger with you. Bloomsday is a sweet and engaging tale with a touch of fantasy, suggesting that with good heart and determination one might literally be able to rewrite the past...perhaps...or at least to believe that one has done so.

Bloomsday previews begin Wednesday, Jan. 8. Opening Night is on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. The play runs through Feb. 2. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

