San Dieguito district to cancel school due to coronavirus

The San Dieguito Union School District announced that it will be closing school for the entire district beginning March 16.

According to SDUHSD Superintendent Robert Haley the decision was made in alignment with Los Angeles Unified School District, San Diego Unified School District, and local districts from around San Diego County.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our students, families, staff and community,” Haley said in a notice to families.

The Del Mar Union School District has not yet made an announcement regarding school closure. The Solana Beach School District is holding a special meeting at noon on March 13 to consider potential closure.

Advertisement

At their board meeting on March 12, Rancho Santa Fe School District Superintendent Donna Tripi said her staff has been preparing for online teaching and exploring what that would look like for students. They have not made a decision yet.