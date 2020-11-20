Solana Beach Boy Scout Troop 782 spruces up SDA Veterans Memorial

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Solana Beach Boy Scout Troop 782 continued an honored tradition by cleaning and decorating the San Dieguito Academy Veterans Memorial. Troop 782 meets Monday evenings, and welcomes eligible and interested young men to explore its exciting character-building program. Check it out and contact the troop at Troop782.com to join the fun.

A Solana Beach Boy Scout Troop 782 member sprucing up the San Dieguito Academy Veterans Memorial.

(Courtesy)