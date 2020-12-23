Del Mar Rotary supports local food banks

In a normal year, almost 10% of San Diego residents do not have reliable access to sufficient food. With the pandemic, this has increased dramatically. Thousands of residents go hungry each day.

In response, the Rotary Club of Del Mar has raised money for the San Diego Food Bank and Kitchens for Good. Scott MacDonald of Del Mar and Kathy Reed of San Diego presented a check for $3,000 to Jim Floros, CEO of the San Diego Food Bank on Dec. 20. The Food Bank normally serves 350,000 people each month, but the demand has significantly increased as a result of the Covid pandemic. According to Floros, the Food Bank now serves about 600,000 people per month, and the Food Bank is very appreciative of financial support during these challenging times from the Rotary Club and others. Information about Food Bank and donations can be made at sandiegofoodbank.org.

MacDonald and Reed, representing The Rotary Club of Del Mar, also delivered a check for $2,550 to Kitchens for Good, a San Diego nonprofit organization providing food and culinary training and job development for individuals suffering from food insecurity and unemployment. They have trained over 300 individuals for jobs in the culinary industry. Sonia Diaz, Donor Relations manager with Kitchens for Good, said “We are so appreciative of the Rotary Club of Del Mar for supporting our efforts during these troubled times when so many are struggling.” Information about Kitchens for Good and donations can be made through their website, kitchensforgood.org.

The Rotary Club of Del Mar has been in operation since 1954, supporting community residents and initiating programs throughout the county and elsewhere including active programs overseas. According to Rotary Club President, Dugan Lamoise, “The club raises funds and conducts programs annually to improve the lives of people.” With the pandemic, food insecurity has become a significant issue, and members of the club contributed funds this year to the San Diego Food Bank and Kitchens for Good to provide food to needy area families. More information about the Del Mar Club is available at delmarrotary.org.