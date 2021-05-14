SANDAG to begin next phase of Del Mar bluffs emergency repairs

Next week, starting Monday, May 17, SANDAG will begin the next phase of emergency repairs on the Del Mar bluffs following a bluff collapse in late February 2021. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs, and build a support berm to further stabilize the bluffs.

Temporary concrete barriers, or “K-rail,” will be installed on the beach to protect beachgoers from falling debris and to help minimize bluff erosion from high tides. Beachgoers are encouraged to use caution near construction areas. Work will take place Monday through Friday; however, work hours will be influenced by tide levels.

Later this summer, crews will install new sea walls along the beach south of 4th Street in Del Mar.

In response to the February collapse earlier this year, in March and April, SANDAG crews graded the area around the recent bluff collapse, drilled 18 concrete and steel piles into the bluffs, and installed tieback anchors to reinforce the bluffs and protect the tracks.

Work to stabilize the bluffs is ongoing and is anticipated to be complete in fall 2021.

To learn more, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/DelMarBluffs. Sign-up for email notifications at KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/Contact or call 858-549-RAIL. — SANDAG news release