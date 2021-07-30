United wins Grade II, $251,000 Eddie Read Stakes

United drove past Smooth Like Strait (center) and Award Winner in the stretch to win the first of two graded stakes on Del Mar’s July 24 card, the Grade II, $251,000 Eddie Read Stakes.

The 6-year-old United, who also won the race last year, prevailed by a neck. Runner-up Smooth Like Strait finished a length ahead of Count Again (not pictured), who closed ground late to get third place. Under jockey Flavien Prat, United finished the 1 1/8 miles on the turf in 1:49.49.

“He ran well, and I’m very proud of him,” said United’s trainer, Richard Mandella. “He was coming off a terrible race (May 29, Charles Whittingham Stakes); I’ve never had him run that bad. We worried and watched and did every test you can do on him, and we found a bruise under his shoe 2 weeks old. It didn’t seem like that big a deal, but it must have been. We’ll probably look at the Del Mar Handicap (on Aug. 21) next.”

United is owned by LNJ Foxwoods, the nom du course of Larry Roth of Great Neck on Long Island in New York.

The second graded race of the day was the $202,500 San Clemente Stakes, in which Madone defeated Going Global by a half-length.

Other major winners last weekend included I’m So Anna ($176,000 Fleet Treat Stakes), Brandothebartender ($152,000 California Dreamin’ Stakes) and Superstition ($90,380 Daisycutter Handicap).

A pair of Grade I races headline this weekend’s events. The $300,000 Bing Crosby on July 31 will feature the top sprinters on the West Coast, while last year’s Kentucky Oaks winner, Shedaresthedevil, is expected to ship from the Midwest to compete in the $300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes on Aug. 1.