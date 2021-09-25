The Rotary Club of Del Mar Sunset Soiree returns to Del Mar Plaza Oct. 5

The Rotary Club of Del Mar is hosting the 17th Sunset Soiree fundraiser Oct. 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. With the sunset as their backdrop, guests will enjoy tastings and libations from the area’s finest restaurants, wineries and microbreweries.

The evening will begin with a rock band welcoming guests, followed by wine tastings and microbrew offerings, local restaurant food, silent auction, live auction and music by LPs Classic Rock Band. The Del Mar Lifeguards will also be onsite volunteers. For added excitement, the auctions will be virtual and in-person for the first time ever.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28, the week-long online auctions will go live on DelMarRotary.org. A variety of items are available for bidding, including luxury and local experience packages, jewelry, and premium wines. Tickets for a raffle to win a gift card tree worth over $1,500 can also be purchased at the site. The online auction will close on Monday Oct 4, before the in-person event at the Del Mar Plaza. Online bidders will be offered “Buy it Now” opportunities and limited ability for participation in both the silent and live auctions after the online auction closes.

Participants at a previous Sunset Soiree.

(Courtesy of Rotary Club of Del Mar

)

Each year the Rotary Club of Del Mar Sunset Soiree raises over $30,000 to support groups at the local level, including many programs for middle school and high school students, scholarships, leadership camps, a Model United Nations program, and a music competition. The club also supports nonprofits such as the Boy Scout Troops and Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito to support youth programs further. This support is evidenced in the picture above, as The Rotary Club of Del Mar presents Del Mar Lifeguard Association (DMLA) a check for $4,720. The Rotarian presenters were Co-Presidents Suzy and Karl Wagner, Community Service Director Toni Mecaro and Past President Brett Mattei; accepting the check for the Lifeguards was Chief Jon Edelbrock, Johnny Seiber, and Aiden Goodman

Visit DelMarRotary.org for details, tickets, and to explore sponsorship opportunities as an event sponsor, thereby contributing to Rotary Club of Del Mar for its charitable activities dedicated to improving the lives of all people. — Report by Dee House