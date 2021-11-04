Share
Events

City of Solana Beach celebrates Veterans Day with public ceremony

The Young Marines Color Guard from Camp Pendleton at the Solana Beach Veterans Day ceremony held in 2019.
(Jon Clark)
Share

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 will jointly host a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

A “Feathers from Heaven” doves release will occur, Camp Pendleton Young Marines will be the honor guard, and the Santa Fe Christian School Band and Dance Troupe will perform patriotic songs and dance. Also participating in the ceremony will be Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner, city dignitaries and Julian Gonzalez, vice commander for VFW Post 5431. Special guest speaker Lt Col Retired Scott “Hacksaw” Hall, will address the community. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

Events

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement