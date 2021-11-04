City of Solana Beach celebrates Veterans Day with public ceremony

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 will jointly host a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

A “Feathers from Heaven” doves release will occur, Camp Pendleton Young Marines will be the honor guard, and the Santa Fe Christian School Band and Dance Troupe will perform patriotic songs and dance. Also participating in the ceremony will be Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner, city dignitaries and Julian Gonzalez, vice commander for VFW Post 5431. Special guest speaker Lt Col Retired Scott “Hacksaw” Hall, will address the community. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.