Alexander Daas Opticians celebrates official opening in Del Mar
On Dec. 5, eyewear designer Alex Feldman officially opened Alexander Daas Opticians in the Del Mar Village, featuring a collection of luxury eyeglasses and sunglasses with styling and prescription services. This is the Carmel Valley resident’s third location in California, with two other coastal shops in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The store is located at 1414 Camino Del Mar. alexanderdaas.com
