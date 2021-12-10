Share
Alexander Daas Opticians celebrates official opening in Del Mar

Daas ribbon cut
Del Mar Deputy Mayor Dwight Worden, Mayor Terry Gaasterland and City Manager Ashley Jones during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Alexander Daas Opticians
with owner Alex Feldman, wife Stephanie and children Zachary, Ashton and Milan.
(Tyler Grove)
On Dec. 5, eyewear designer Alex Feldman officially opened Alexander Daas Opticians in the Del Mar Village, featuring a collection of luxury eyeglasses and sunglasses with styling and prescription services. This is the Carmel Valley resident’s third location in California, with two other coastal shops in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The store is located at 1414 Camino Del Mar. alexanderdaas.com

