Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks U10 Boys All Star team takes championship at Scripps Ranch All Star Tournament
The Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks U10 Boys All Star team brought home hardware for the second week in a row, with their championship win over Carlsbad at the Scripps Ranch All Star Tournament held Dec. 18-19.
