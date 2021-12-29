Share
Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks U10 Boys All Star team takes championship at Scripps Ranch All Star Tournament

Team caption
(Back to front and left to right) Coach Reggie Zhu, Coach Lori Krummen, Coach Isa Rizk; Tanner Sambazis, Kai Harasha, Andrew Hellman, Steven Krummen; Aaron Stone, Koen West, Dean Rizk, Matteo Simoes, Wilson Freitag, Michael Freitag, Menahem Nassi; and Alex Zwichorowski.
(Shereen Rizk

)
The Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks U10 Boys All Star team brought home hardware for the second week in a row, with their championship win over Carlsbad at the Scripps Ranch All Star Tournament held Dec. 18-19.

