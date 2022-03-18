Carruth Cellars hosts annual Barrel Tasting party

Carruth Cellars in Solana Beach will host its 12th Annual Barrel Tasting Party on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. book your spot to taste your way through the best of Carruth’s cellar, straight from the barrel before the wines are bottled. There will be five stations to sample 10 wine varietals, food, music and branded souvenir glasses. Tasters can get exclusive access to purchase wine before it’s bottled and released in Fall 2022 (known as “futures”) at a generous discount.

This is a 21+ experience. No dogs, strollers/children. For tickets visit https://carruthcellars.com/event/barrel-tasting/ The Solana Beach tasting room is located at 118 Cedros Ave #C.