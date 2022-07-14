July 14: Upcoming local and regional events

LITVAKdance: Dancing Outdoors Take 2

LITVAKdance will host an evening of live dance, music, art and libations in the gardens at ICA San Diego North in Encinitas. The event will be held Saturday, July 30, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.

LITVAKdance performs alongside guest companies from Los Angeles to Tijuana in its second annual “Dancing Outdoors” event. See live music by Mariachi Champaña Nevin, peruse art exhibitions by Aaron Glasson and ICA/SD resident artist Minerva Cuervas, and enjoy the beautiful outdoor setting, all with a drink in hand. For tickets go to: litvakdance.ticketleap.com/dancing-outdoorstake2/

For more information, visit LITVAKdance.org/performs

Friends of the Powerhouse presents ‘Party in the Park’

Join Friends of the Powerhouse for “Party in the Park”, a family-friendly fundraiser on July 19, from 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m., at Seagrove Park in Del Mar. Dance to Hullabaloo (@hullabaloosteve) and paint a commemorative ceramic tile in partnership with CeramiCafe (@ceramicafedelmar) for a donation of $100. Your tile will be glazed and displayed at the new playground. This event takes place right before the Summer Twilight Concert Series, so come hang out while you wait for the show to start. All proceeds go towards new playground equipment at the Del Mar Tot Lot in the Powerhouse Park. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. Visit friendsofthepowerhouse.org/events

All welcome to attend next Del Mar Toastmasters meeting

Del Mar Toastmasters invites all to an in-person meeting with the theme of “My Home Town” on Friday, July 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar.

Every meeting provides two informative and entertaining speeches, an opportunity to speak impromptu, educational tips, and an enormous opportunity to laugh and learn essential communication skills. Del Mar Toastmasters has been laughing and learning for 35 years and encourages those interested to attend. For details, visit www.DelMarToastmasters.com or contact sherry@sml2000.com.

San Diego Gives launches 2022 campaign

San Diego Gives, a six-month fundraising program for San Diego-based nonprofits, kicks off Saturday, July 16, with countywide birthday party celebrations taking place at supporting businesses throughout the county. The San Diego Gives campaign chose to launch the campaign in honor of San Diego’s birthday, July 16, the day San Diego was established as a city (July 16, 1769). The birthday parties will kick-off early giving, and funds raised will go into the “Love Them All” fund, evenly split among all participating San Diego nonprofits. San Diegans can begin giving from July 17 through the end of Sept. 8 for their favorite charities. The campaign culminates with its day-of-giving on Thursday, Sept. 8.

To learn more about San Diego Gives, visit www.SanDiegoGives.org.

San Diego Junior Theatre presents ‘Head Over Heels’

San Diego Junior Theatre in Balboa Park presents the San Diego Premiere of Head Over Heels, the sixth and final show of its 74th season. An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey where they are faced with mistaken identities, love triangles, and self-discovery. This fearlessly fresh new musical comedy from music legends The Go-Go’s includes the hit songs “We Got The Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation” and many more. Head Over Heels will run from July 29 – Aug. 14, and is recommended for ages 12+ for mature content and themes.

For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.River Valley Conservancy taking signups for ‘Exploring our sense of

Shelter offers Pets for Patriots program

The Pets for Patriots adoption program at Rancho Coastal Humane Society waives adoption fees for veterans. As with any other adoption, the goal is to make a lifelong match. Standard procedure applies with an adoption survey and interview. Veterans can qualify by applying online at petsforpatriots.org/adopt-a-pet/how-it-works

Harry Potter Festival July 19

Welcome to Hogsmeade! Join the Carmel Valley Library for Harry Potter-themed activities July 19 including taste testing, arts and crafts and more. For ages 6-11. There are three sessions at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and registration is required for each child. Sign up at sandiego.librarymarket.com

There is also a month-long Harry Potter challenge at the library: answer the questions in the display cases for a prize. Get the answer sheet at the front desk or children’s reference. The library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr, San Diego, 92130.

Summer Movies in the Park

The city’s Summer Movies in the Park series will visit two Carmel Valley parks this month: “Luca” will play on Friday, July 15 at Ocean Air Community Park and on Friday, July 22, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be screened at Carmel Valley Community Park. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Ocean Air and 6:30 p.m. at Carmel Valley Community Park with crafts and activities. The movie will begin 15 minutes after sunset. For the full schedule, visit summermoviesinthepark.com

Storytime with the author at Diesel bookstore

Diesel bookstore in Del Mar Highlands Town Center will host its children storytime on Sunday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. Local author Shannon McNeill will read her book “Wheels, No Wheels” about barnyard animals going for a joyride. 12843 El Camino Real.

Bubble Days at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Bubble Day, a free community and family event for all ages, will be held at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Center on the first and third Friday of each month from 4-6 p.m. Upcoming Bubble Days include July 15, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. Bubble mix will be provided with options to create your own bubble wand. The rec center is located at 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

Piazza Carmel movie nights

Pizza Carmel shopping center is hosting movie nights throughout July: Catch “Encanto” on Wednesday, July 20 and “Sing 2” on Wednesday, July 27. Kids crafts and entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. at 3810 Valley Centre Drive.

One Paseo’s Moonlight Cinema

One Paseo’s outdoor movie series Moonlight Cinema continues every Saturday in July. July 19: “The LEGO Movie”, July 23: “Jungle Cruise” and July 30: “Sing 2”. The movies take place from 7-9 p.m. on One Paseo’s Lawn, adjacent to Harland Brewing.

Summer and Songs

The Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch’s Summer and Songs series continues with Hullabaloo on Thursday, July 21. The free, family-friendly events will be held in the Village Square from 6-8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, takeout, or enjoy dining at a Village eatery. 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy

Kids Happy Hour

Taking place every Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. throughout the summer through Aug. 25, the Kids Happy Hour series includes kid-friendly entertainment and snacks from One Paseo’s eateries. Upcoming offerings include July 14: Magic show July 21:Dance party, July 28: Storytime, Aug. 4: Puppet show. A full schedule can be found at onepaseo.com/events/kidshappyhour

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern is hosting the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 23 to Aug. 25.

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach. Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts. For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert

The next Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert will be held on Tuesday, July 19, at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, Swingin’ with John Saavedra, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction, The Mighty Untouchables, at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

The Remarkable Mister Holmes at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep will present a world premiere of the musical murder mystery comedy The Remarkable Mister Holmes July 20-Aug. 21. It’s London in the 1890s. The city is besieged with a series of baffling crimes that only the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his new assistant can solve. Not only do they sleuth and scrutinize – they also sing! From the nimble minds of beloved performer Omri Schein and North Coast Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein with music by Daniel Lincoln, comes this fast-paced, outrageous, often irreverent, but loving, tribute to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales.

There will be a talkback with actors and director on July 29 after the performance. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Encinitas Historical Society to hold outdoor walking tour

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold its next free guided outdoor walking tour of historic downtown Encinitas on Saturday, July 16. The docent guided two-hour tour includes many points of historic interest such as the iconic boathouses, Cottonwood Creek, relocated historic buildings, and much more as participants wind their way through downtown Encinitas.

Join the tour at the historic one-room 1883 Schoolhouse located at 390 West F Street by 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. The walking tour runs from 10 a.m. – noon. Bring your camera, walking shoes, and a desire to learn more about the historic downtown Encinitas. Dogs are always welcome. Donations are gratefully accepted for the all-volunteer organization.

2022 Farm Film & Music Series continues

Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, is holding its 2022 Farm Film & Music Series designed to educate and entertain the community about this planet.

The Farm invites families, friends, and the entire community to join them for an entertaining series. The series features inspiring documentary films, local musicians, and meaningful conversations around equitable food systems, environmental justice, and caring for the planet. Attendees will learn from dedicated activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians about how regenerative agriculture has the potential to save the soil, rebuild communities, combat climate change, and feed the world.

All people are welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks to enjoy an evening on the Farm. The first event took place June 23.

Save the dates for upcoming Farm Film & Music Series: July 21 – “A Plastic Ocean”; Aug. 18 – “Unbroken Ground”; Sept. 15 – “The Biggest Little Farm”; Oct. 13 – “Fantastic Fungi”

For more information and registration, visit: coastalrootsfarm.org/farm-film-music-series/.

Coastal Roots Farm, located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas, is following all county, city, and state Covid-19 protocols. For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.

OOLY Warehouse sale and benefit

OOLY, the whimsical and colorful arts, crafts and school supply brand, will host its annual warehouse sale at OOLY Headquarters in Carlsbad July 22-23. The woman-owned, San Diego-based company, invites the community to its headquarters to take advantage of deeply discounted products ahead of the back-to-school season. With a portion of the profits benefiting ArtReach and Casa de Amparo charities, the annual event will also feature a craft activity area complete with OOLY favorites for visitors to enjoy.

The event will be held July 22, noon-6 p.m. and July 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at OOLY Headquarters, 5607 Palmer Way, Carlsbad, 92010. Visit ooly.com. Also visit artreachsandiego.org and casadeamparo.org.

Fashion Week San Diego continues to hold youth fashion sustainability workshop

Fashion Week San Diego (FWSD) recently announced it will launch its second annual Haute STEAM program on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knobbe Martens Law Firm. The one-day youth sustainability workshop offers eight high school students the opportunity to learn tactical skills surrounding design basics and sustainable fashion solutions. Participants will hear expert insight from 2022 Fashion Week San Diego designers Sierra Mitchell, MOTIV and J2911, and sustainability expert Jackie Shihadeh from The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

All participants will receive a free pass to Fashion Week San Diego’s rooftop trunk show on Oct. 9 at the Andaz Hotel, in addition to fashion sketchbooks, fabric and sewing supplies. Eligible participants must be in high school with signed engagement agreements by a parent or guardian. Interested participants can register at fashionweeksd.com/haute-steam-program/

Registration will remain open until all eight spots are full.

San Diego Botanic Garden puts on ‘World of Houseplants’

San Diego Botanic Garden holds its summer exhibition, “World of Houseplants,” from July 16 through Sept. 5, featuring rare species and everyday houseplants ranging from air plants and aroids to carnivorous plants and wax plants.

The exhibit will be in the 8,000-square-foot Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the garden at Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road, and builds on the conservatory collection with hundreds more plants. Vendors from the U.S. and abroad will sell plants and cuttings, potting materials, unique pots, and other houseplant products on certain days. The garden will offer classes and hands-on workshops about caring for plants from begonias to bromeliads, potting techniques and supplies.

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the garden’s 37 acres during the same visit. For more information, visit sdbgarden.org. — Linda McIntosh

Taste of Encinitas

Tickets are now on sale for the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 33rd Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting Wireless. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $40 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer and ciders at over 20 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple venues. To reduce waste for the event, each participant will receive a reusable cup, presented by C3 Bank. Visit shopencinitas101.com to purchase tickets. Tickets are also available at the E101 office, 818 S. Coast Highway 101. The $40 per person price includes all food and 10 drink samples, as well as all the entertainment. Same day tickets will be $50, but the event typically sells out in advance.

