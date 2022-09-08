Sept. 8: Upcoming local and regional events

43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet

The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club.

Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event website. It kicks off on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, with the Encinitas Cruise Night. There is a Friday night “welcome” get together at the pool Cabana at the Best Western Hotel (host hotel). Saturday is the Wavecrest show featuring more than 200 woodies showcased at Moonlight Beach. Saturday evening there is a dinner and auction back at the pool Cabana at the Best Western Hotel. The weekend wraps up with a Sunday morning cruise along the coast.

The Sept. 17 Wavecrest event is free to all car owners and the public. For more information, go to sandiegowoodies.com

Taste of One Paseo

One Paseo will be bringing back its Taste of One Paseo event for the second year on Thursday, Sept. 15. From 6-8 p.m., attendees can sample bites and drinks from One Paseo’s expansive list of eateries, including Parakeet Cafe, Sweetfin, Le Macaron, Tocaya, Shake Shack, Susie Cakes, and Salt & Straw, as well as sips from the center’s resident brewery, Harland Brewing.

Each attendee will receive a passbook, which will give them access to the event. Tickets are $20 and are available via Eventbrite at bit.ly/3Qf7Qmw while additional information about the event can be found on OnePaseo.com .

Del Mar Toastmasters meeting topic: ‘Remodeling and Home Improvement’

Enhance your confidence by improving your communication skills. Del Mar Toasters invites all to an in-person meeting with the theme of “Remodeling and Home Improvement” on Friday, Sept. 16, from 7:30 a.m to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact sherry@sml2000.com

Meet the author event at Geppetto’s Toys

Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s Geppetto’s Toys will host a special appearance and booking signing by children’s book author, Kobi Yamada on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to noon. He will be signing his inspiring book, “Maybe”. Yamada is a New York Times best-selling author and creator of many inspiring gift books as well as the president of Compendium, a company turning everyday items into extraordinary gifts.

Baja Style Lobsterfest

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club will again host a Baja Style Lobsterfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, on the beautiful courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton. A flamenco guitarist will greet guests on arrival, followed by a served lobster dinner, and then music and dancing to Hot Rocks San Diego.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to help the club’s major beneficiaries Just In Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad. A percentage of the proceeds will also support many other worthy programs to benefit underserved youth, the military, the community and selected international, literacy and humanitarian projects.

Go to www.dmsblobsterfest.com to register. Call Vicky Mallett for more information at (858) 245-7968.

‘Red Hot Mama’ coming to North Coast Rep

North Coast rep will present “Red Hot Mama” Sept. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. The event stars Tony nominee and Theatre World winner Sharon McNight.

Currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award-winning show Red Hot Mama was conceived and written by Sharon McNight based on the writings and music of Sophie Tucker. Tucker introduced many songs that are still being sung today, including: Gershwin’s “The Man I Love”, “He’s A Good Man to Have Around;” “After You’ve Gone;” A Good Man is Hard to Find” and her ever popular theme song, “Some of These Days.” Sophie’s classic sense of humor was considered ribald for its time and while many of her songs were slightly naughty, by today’s standards they’re simply great fun. She earned the nickname, “Red Hot Mama” when headlining at the world famous Palace Theater and a fire erupted. Undeterred, Tucker remained onstage performing as the audience safely exited.

To purchase tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

53rd Dia Del Sol benefit event

The Beach & Country Guild will hold its 53rd Dia Del Sol benefit event, Come Together, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auction, and Runway Fashion Show by Project Runway’s Kenneth Barlis.

The event benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. Founded in 1970, “The Beach & Country Guild is an all-volunteer organization of women dedicated to generating funds in support of United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its clients,” according to its website. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets and more information. Email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

Encinitas Cruise Night

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association is celebrating its final Cruise Night of the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The night’s theme is Classic Woodies, a local favorite that will help kick off the Wavecrest meet. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, will return again in 2023 starting in May.

The September Cruise Night will feature gorgeous cars by the San Diego Woodies, Encinitas Foreign Car, JEJ Customs, and Charlie’s Foreign Car lot will host all classic Woodies. Live music by The Fabulous Woodies, Sea Monks, and Encinitas School of Rock will be featured on various stages throughout the event.

This event will continue to have three half street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This will make room for more car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While individual car owners cannot park in these closure areas, they are welcome to park in any space along highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free community event. Drivers without a designated club are free to park in any of the reserved spots on South Coast Hwy 101. Cars that are parked in private club parking will be towed. For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

Next Torrey Pines Nature Discovery Series event

The next Nature Discovery Series presentation at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will be a presentation on Wildcoast Projects by Angela Kemsley. Tell your friends and neighbors and bring the kids. See videos of their efforts to save turtles in Baja. Participants will meet at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. Visit torreypine.org for more information.

‘Courage’: An amazing film about seven former POWs

A documentary film screening of “Courage”, the story of seven San Diego former prisoners of war, will be held Sunday, Sept. 18. at the Museum of Photographic Arts, Balboa Park.

What does it take to survive being a prisoner of war? Sometimes that answer depends deeply on the circumstances. For seven former POWs and San Diego residents, the answer to that question is revealed in a deeply moving historical account of seven strangers who will forever be connected through acts of war but, more importantly, through individual acts of courage.

Courage is a new film produced by documentary filmmaker Bill Lowe (BillLowe.org).

Two screening times: 1 p.m. - $15 - includes discussion with the filmmaker, Bill Lowe; 3 p.m. -$20 - includes Q&A with the 7 former POWs, art exhibit of PISANO Artistry, and a silent auction.

Sponsored by: The USS Midway Museum. Proceeds benefit NAMPOW and PISANO Artistry.

For tickets and information visit BillLowe.org.

10th Annual 5K Walk for Sobriety

McAlister Institute will hold its 10th Annual 5K Walk for Sobriety (www.walkforsobriety.com) on Sunday, Sept. 25, at NTC Park at Liberty Station with check-in and registration beginning at 8 a.m. The Walk is an opportunity to bring help and hope to thousands of individuals and families braving the unforgiving cycle of addiction. Jeanne McAlister the founder of the McAlister Institute is celebrating her 90th birthday and 66th year of sobriety.

All proceeds from the Walk for Sobriety benefit McAlister Institute, one of San Diego’s leading resources for individuals and families impacted by addiction. To join the Walk for Sobriety celebration, visit www.walkforsobriety.com. Registration costs $35 per adult and $5 per child (ages 12 and under).

2022 Arts Alive Unveiling Reception

101 Artists’ Colony and Surfing Madonna Oceans Project invite all to the 2022 Encinitas Arts Alive Unveiling Reception on Sunday, Sept. 11, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas.

Don’t miss this amazing free art event, enjoy refreshments, and experience the most satisfying 30 seconds you will have all year when this year’s collection of paintings is revealed at once. Meet the artists who contributed their time and passion to create the paintings. The countdown for the actual veil-drop will be shortly after 3 p.m.

Silent bidding for these fine art pieces starts at the reception and bids will then be accepted by phone at 760-473-5164 up to the day of the Live Auction on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Cardiff Town Center at Birmingham & San Elijo. Go to artsaliveencinitas.com to view the exhibit online.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold walk and discussion

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a walk and discussion on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. titled “Life and Death at Batiquitos Lagoon” by BLF docent Don Rideout. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids, four and older. Come and learn all about how plants and animals survive using their skills and adaptations in the environment, and also the daily perils they face. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

UC San Diego Economics Roundtable: ‘The Road Ahead for the Auto Sector’

Elaine Buckberg, General Motors, will discuss “The Road Ahead for the Auto Sector” at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 via the online video platform Zoom.

With $5 gasoline, geopolitical uncertainty about energy supplies, and the need to address global climate change, what’s the future for the automobile and the U.S. auto industry? Buckberg is chief economist of General Motors. She previously served as a principal at the Brattle Group, a deputy assistant secretary with the U.S. Treasury Department, senior vice president at NERA Economic Consulting, and staff economist at the International Monetary Fund. She holds a Ph.D. in economics from MIT.

For more information or to register visit economics.ucsd.edu/events/economics-roundtable/index.html, email econroundtable@ucsd.edu, or call 858-822-7765.

18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction

September 13 marks the return of the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s 18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction. Join the merriment from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. This event is a celebration of the Rotary Club’s work in the community and the new and exciting projects to come.

Enjoy an intimate evening with the sunset as your backdrop; you will partake in fabulous food and beverages, as you appreciate exciting entertainment and lively conversation. Tickets are on sale now at delmarsunsetsoiree.org.

Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Tuesday Night Comics Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well. Box office: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org.

North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Sunflowers & Smiles’ Luncheon

All are cordially invited to North Coast Women’s Collection’s Fall Luncheon. The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Guest speaker Anna Johns will share how she faced personal and cultural challenges as the daughter of a career military father — “Footprints On My Heart”. RSVP BY Sept. 3. Invite your friends for this heartfelt and inspiring event. Questions: Contact Beverly Pruitt at (858) 755-6224.

42nd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to join the fun, food and “Opa!” at the 42nd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 10 and 11. Attendees will enjoy and experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at www.cardiffgreekfestival.com. The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College.

College Day

For the first time during the summer racing season, Del Mar is hosting College Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 3rd floor, Stretch Run. Show your valid student ID for free admission to the track that includes exclusive access to Grandstand seating. Visit dmtc.com for more information. First post is 1 p.m.

San Diego Italian Film Festival at La Paloma Theatre

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the San Diego Italian Film Festival (SDIFF) returns to the historic La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas on Sept. 15 with a screening of the comedy “Mine Vaganti” (Loose Cannons).

Welcoming everyone appreciative of Italian culture, the screening will kick off SDIFF’s return to La Paloma while celebrating its late founder and president Victor Laruccia, who passed away in March of this year. The movie is set in the southern Italian region of Puglia, where Laruccia’s family is from. Directed by Ferzan Özpetek and starring Riccardo Scamarico, Nicole Grimaudo and Alessandro Preziosi, “Mine Vagrant” is an incisive, yet funny, examination of family, business and identity.

Tickets for the Sept. 15 screening can be purchased for $20 online at www.lapalomatheatre.com or at the box office (cash only) the day of the event. Going forward, the SDIFF will present an award-winning, recent movie selected for North County audiences every month. Movies are in Italian with English subtitles. Visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com. SDIFF’s 16th edition of its feStivale is also returning to live screenings that will be held from Oct. 12-22 at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park as well as with a screening at Digital Gym in downtown San Diego and a screening at La Paloma Theatre on Oct. 16. Films include romantic comedies, dramas, independent films and documentaries that have not been previously shown in San Diego.

For more information and tickets for the feStivale and its Oct. 22 Gala and Ristretto Awards at MOPA, visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

Community Resource Center to hold Open House

Established in 1979, Community Resource Center has grown from providing basic needs for families in crisis, to offering extensive programs that facilitate the safety, stability, and self-sufficiency of low-income and episodically homeless households – including domestic violence (DV) victims. Join them at their Open House on Sept. 14, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., to see how you can get involved.

Your hour at Community Resource Center (CRC) will include: A tour of CRC’s Food & Nutrition Center; Information about CRC’s mission to help neighbors create pathways to healthy food, stable homes and safe relationship; A chance to meet CRC key leadership, staff and volunteers.

Space is limited, register for a tour today at www.eventcreate.com/e/community-resource-center-i

Parking can be a challenge on the block, so it is suggested to give yourself 5-10 minutes to locate an open spot on the surrounding streets. Community Resource Center is located at 650 2nd Street, Encinitas, 92024.

Free Inaugural Mental Health and Wellness Festival

Interfaith Community Services is hosting the inaugural Change Your Mind festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viasat campus in Carlsbad.

The goal of Change Your Mind is to help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Attendees of all ages can participate in a full day of workshops, panels, breakout sessions, and wellness-related experiences.

This free event is open to the entire community with activities for people of all ages. Bring your family and friends and help change the conversation around mental health — one mind and one life at a time. Tickets are free but pre-registration is required. Secure your spot today by visiting www.interfaithservices.org/change/ Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are available: Contact Cesar Trejo at ctrejo@interfaithservices.org for more information. Viasat campus is located at 2456 Town Garden Rd., Carlsbad.