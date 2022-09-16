Del Mar Foundation to hold Annual Community Picnic

The Del Mar Foundation is hosting its Annual Community Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The event will include live music by The Donnis Trio, games and activities for all ages, a Beer Garden featuring Viewpoint Brewing Co. beers, and Board & Brew sandwiches (limited supply, come early).

In addition to the Del Mar Foundation, the event’s nonprofit/civic participants include: Del Mar Community Connections - with Del Mar’s famous lemon cake, San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, Friends of the Del Mar Library, Friends of the Powerhouse, Del Mar Lifeguards, Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club, Del Mar Garden Club, Del Mar Village Association, Office of County Supervisor Terra Lawson Remer, City of Del Mar Lagoon Committee, Del Mar Library. For more information, visit delmarfoundation.org or call 858-635-1363. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar.