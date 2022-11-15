Torrey Pines Pop Warner 11U team wins West Coast Conference Regional Championship
The Torrey Pines Pop Warner 11U football team recently won the West Coast Conference Regional Championship in the 11U Heisman division . They defeated Poway 22-0 in the championship game.
For the second year in a row head coach Jeff Garcia and his coaching staff taught these boys how to bring home another championship.
