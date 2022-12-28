Dec. 28: Local and regional events

‘Blues in the Night’ lends dynamic start to the new year at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present “Blues in the Night” Jan. 11-Feb. 5.

According to the legendary Billie Holliday, “Blues is to jazz what yeast is to bread.” With 26 glorious, hot, torchy songs fueling Blues in the Night, a powerful cast of singers plumb the innermost reaches of their hearts, sharing the heartbreak and humor of life and the indomitable will to do more than survive. Among the offerings are such favorites as “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out,” and “Wasted Life Blues.”

This rich musical experience promises to thrill and delight both novice and die-hard jazz fans alike, so reserve your seats now.

Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Annual Penguin Plunge returns Jan. 1

The Penguin Plunge is back from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at Del Mar Beach near 17th Street. Friends of the Powerhouse is selling commemorative beach towels to raise money to support its projects. Each towel costs $25; they are available online through Jan. 1 at friendsofthepowerhouse.org/events. Bring your receipt and pick up your towel at the event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Friends of the Powerhouse tent by the lifeguard station at 1700 Coast Blvd., Del Mar Beach.

Cyclovia Encinitas

Cyclovia Encinitas returns on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For the event, presented by Encinitas BCycle/Trek/Electra, South Coast Highway 101 will be closed to cars from D Street to J Street, allowing people to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace, by bike, on foot or other means of self-powered transportation.

In addition to the shops and eateries located along the open street, the event will include a bicycle safety rodeo, bike skills course, bike and helmet decorating station, informational booths, and more. It’s a great opportunity to break out the bikes, boards, and scooters to see downtown at a different pace.

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the City of Encinitas, the city’s Environmental Commission and Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission along with other partners. The event promotes mobility and the city’s Climate Action Plan.

For more information visit EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia

Botanic Garden hosts Lightscape

San Diego Botanic Garden hosts Lightscape from 5 to 8:30 p.m. select nights through Jan. 1 (except Dec. 25) featuring a more than 1-mile trail decorated with holiday lights that winds through the garden with lantern trees, tunnels and light attractions, along with installations from international artists that come alive at night with color and sound at 300 Quail Gardens Drive. Tickets start at $29 for adults, $18 for children ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and younger. Discounted tickets for garden members and military with ID. Parking is $10 paid online in advance or $20 on day of visit. Entry times are every 15 minutes. Tickets are at sdbgarden.org/lightscape.

Snow N Glow Holiday Festival at Fairgrounds

The Del Mar Fairgrounds hosts a Snow N Glow Holiday Festival with holiday lights attractions from 4 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 25 and Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 1 at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include a walk-through display of more than 1 million lights, a 100-foot snow tubing hill, live music, Ferris Wheel rides, and igloos reserved for cozying up along with hot cocoa. S’mores kits, festive food, and drinks will be sold. Tickets to the walk-through Snow N Glow path are $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets to both the Snow N Glow and the snow activities are $39.99 for adults and children. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08.

Safari Park features Wild Holidays

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park celebrates the “Wild Holidays” with an expedition of light and travel through places that twinkle, holiday tunes, stilt walkers and seasonal culinary delights from 4 to 8 p.m. through Friday Dec 23 and Dec. 26-31 and Jan. 1 at the park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road. Entertainment includes the Light Up the Holidays choreographed lighted tree show with holiday music at Safari Base Camp, Santa at Village Market, Holiday Troubadour, Bridge of Lights, Firefly Stilt Walkers and Journey of Light decorated pathways and Nairobi Lantern Walk, among other attractions. The Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this event, except Jan. 1 when hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wild Holidays activities are free with Safari Park admission or membership. Visit sdzsafaripark.org/wild-holidays.

Jungle Bells at San Diego Zoo

The annual holiday event from Dec. 9 to Jan. 1 (except Dec. 24) at the San Diego Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive, features a wonderland of twinkling lights, live entertainment and music. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this event; and the zoo closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Free with zoo admission or membership; free parking. Visit sandiegozoo.org/junglebells

