One Paseo presents Sounds & Sips live music event on Feb. 25

One Paseo invites guests to join them for their next Sounds & Sips event featuring a local quartet on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4-6 p.m. on One Paseo’s Lawn. In addition to live music, the event will also feature sips from Harland Brewing along with wine and beer for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to visit one of One Paseo’s eateries before the event to grab takeout which can be enjoyed while listening to the music, or keep the evening going following the event with a reservation at one of the center’s sit-down eateries.

This event is free and open to the public. It is recommended that guests arrive early for the best seats.

3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley