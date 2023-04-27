April 27: Local and regional events

Author to present fun storytime event at Del Mar Library

Author Phyllis Schwartz

(Copyright of Phyllis Schwartz)

Phyllis Schwartz, author of “When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too”, will hold a “Storytime with local author Phyllis Schwartz” with a Q&A afterwards on Wednesday, May 3 from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Library (1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar).

All are welcome to enjoy this heartfelt story of when parents don’t feel too well and how children can shine bright on cloudy days. A three-time cancer survivor, Schwartz is a former journalist who forged a career in television news broadcasting that spanned three decades at Chicago and San Diego stations. “This book is purposely upbeat, fun and optimistic,” Schwartz said in an interview with this newspaper last year. “I want this book to be a trigger for families to talk about someone who is sick or hurt in their family.”

Next Del Mar Toastmasters meeting theme is ‘Best Birthday Ever’

Improve your communication and build leadership skills. Del Mar Toastmasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the “Best Birthday Ever” theme on Friday, May 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact kaarenhk@aol.com .

RSF Garden Club to hold Plant and Artisan Market

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is hosting a Plant and Artisan Market on Wednesday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be several local artisans with crafts ranging from specialty breads and chocolates to hand-crafted jewelry, clothing, plants, pottery and more. If you need a one-of-a-kind gift for that special mom (Mother’s Day is May 14) or something fun for yourself, you won’t want to miss this event.

The Artisan Market will be located at the Secret Garden, 17025 Avenida de Acacias in Rancho Santa Fe. There is plenty of free parking available. In addition, the RSFGC Resale Shop, Bloom Again, will be open so attendees can just pop downstairs and check out the newly remodeled shop.

For questions about the Artisan Market, or if you are a local artisan and want to participate, contact RSFGC Executive Director Natalie Kaczur at 858-951-1885 or via email at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org

12th Annual Taste of Cardiff

Cardiff 101 Main Street will present the 12th Annual Taste of Cardiff on Thursday, May 5, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Join the community in celebrating culinary flavors and locally-crafted libations that make the downtown Cardiff district so unique. Come enjoy food, drinks, live music at Taste of Cardiff. Each stop provides a sample of North County’s finest foods, craft beers, wines, and/or kombucha. There will be local favorites and performing artists located throughout the event in downtown Cardiff and Restaurant Row. For more information, visit www.cardiff101.com/events-list/2022-taste-of-cardiff

Wild Wawa children’s clothing brand pops up at One Paseo

In anticipation of Mother’s Day, childrenswear brand Wild Wawa will transform the One Paseo Farm Truck into a whimsical retail experience from May 8 through May 11. The pop-up will offer a selection of Wild Wawa’s latest spring collection for children including rompers, quilted sets and dresses, all handmade in Lima, Peru. There will also be a “mommy and me” photo opportunity. The pop up will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at One Paseo, 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

Cardiff Chorale to present Rachmaninoff concert

The San Diego Master Chorale presents Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “soul-stirring” All-Night Vigil at 7p.m. Saturday, April 29, under the direction of Music Director John Russell at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. A pre-concert talk is at 6 p.m. with Russell. Tickets are $25; $20 for adults older than 65; $15 for students and active military (with ID), and free for children(under 13) at sdmasterchorale.org.

Spring Home/Garden Show at fairgrounds

The Spring Home/Garden Show returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30. Check out demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement and home decorating products and services, plant sales and face-to-face consultations with garden experts. Admission is free; there is a fee for parking. Visit springhomegardenshow.com.

North Coast Rep announces plays for new season

North Coast Repertory Theatre has announced Season 42, featuring a host of plays that include two world premieres, a beloved musical masterpiece, side-splitting comedies, an eerie Gothic thriller, a poignant drama, and a taut psychological study, according to a news release.

Artistic Director David Ellenstein said he chose a season of plays that will provide a full range of emotional experiences for theatre-lovers of nearly every stripe. “Season 42 is shaping up to be one of the most eclectic and entertaining series we have ever produced,” he said in the news release. For more information on the new season visit northcoastrep.org/season-42/

Pets for Patriots adoption program

The Pets for Patriots adoption program at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society waives adoption fees for veterans. As with any other adoption, the goal is to make a lifelong match. Standard procedures apply with an adoption survey and interview. Veterans can qualify by applying online at petsforpatriots.org/adopta-pet/how-it-works.

Visionaries of the Year fundraiser kicks off

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Southern CA Region has kicked off its annual philanthropic competition, Visionaries of the Year, to raise money for the nonprofit and the fight against

blood cancer. Proceeds go to research for lifesaving therapies such as immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine, along with free blood cancer information, education and support for patients and families and national and local advocacy efforts. Visit lls.org/socal.

The Country Friends Annual Spring Luncheon benefit

The Country Friends nonprofit will hold its Annual Spring Luncheon Wednesday, May 10 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at The Crosby Country Club.

The spring luncheon and shopping event showcases local boutiques with the latest in fashion and accessories, and features a guest speaker, opportunity prizes and social time. Maggie Bobileff and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph are co-chairs of the event. Since it was founded in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $15 million to causes which benefit women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled.

The Crosby Club is located at 17102 Bing Crosby Blvd., San Diego, 92127. Valet included. Buy tickets and RSVP by April 30 at thecountryfriends.org.

Spring Street Fair downtown Encinitas

The 38th annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29-30, sponsored by Ting Internet in downtown Encinitas.

There will be more than 450 vendors, three stages with entertainment and a beer garden, along with rides for children and festivities. The family-friendly and pet-friendly beer garden will be open from noon to 5 p.m. both fair days.

Electra Bike is sponsoring a free bike valet service at each end of the festival, so cyclists arriving at D Street or J Street can leave their bikes there. For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall and Parking Lot B (southwest corner of Vulcan Avenue and E Street). Coast Highway 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the fair. Visit encinitas101.com.

North Coast Symphony Orchestra to present concert of all women composers

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of all women composers on Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The performance includes the Gaelic Symphony by Amy Beach, D’Un Matin du Printemps by Lili Boulanger, Callirhoë by Cécile Chaminade, and features Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute and Orchestra with flute soloist Valerie McElroy.

Founded in 1947, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Olivenhain Beer & Brat Festival

The Olivenhain Beer & Brat Festival will be held Sunday, April 30, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Olivenhain Meeting Hall Grounds, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Olivenhain.

Have lunch with your neighbors with delicious grilled bratwurst from Tip Top Meats, sides, cold craft beer, hot dogs for kids and more. The event also features a a new American Rockabilly band, the Johnny Deadly Trio.

For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/41aQqOn

Casa de Amistad to host MOSAIC: An Evening Celebration and Benefit

Casa de Amistad, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) youth development organization, is celebrating student success in coastal North County San Diego. “MOSAIC—An Evening Celebration Benefiting Casa De Amistad” will be held at The Institute for Contemporary Art San Diego-North on Saturday, April 29, at 5 p.m.

Join Casa de Amistad students, volunteers and staff for a welcome reception, opportunity drawing, dinner, and live music. All funds raised will benefit the students at Casa de Amistad. Casa de Amistad is committed to removing barriers to academic success for underserved K-12 students in coastal North County San Diego. Casa helps students become leaders in their communities by providing academic mentoring, career development, college preparedness, and STEM-focused enrichment activities

To purchase tickets, please visit: www.casadeamistad.org/mosaic-2023/

Casa de Amistad now has two locations in coastal North County and can be reached at 858-509-2590 or by visiting their website at www.casadeamistad.org.

ASID and NKBA Kitchen and Bath Tour

The San Diego chapters of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) have teamed up to present the first ASID and NKBA Kitchen and Bath Tour, Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The self-guided tour will feature 12 beautifully designed homes in San Diego County with newly remodeled spaces. Located from Carlsbad to Coronado, the tour showcases an array of tastes, lifestyles, and personal preferences. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of professional interior design in meeting specific objectives.

The 12 tour sites are located in the San Diego County communities of Carlsbad, La Costa, Rancho Santa Fe, Fletcher Hills, Bay Park, Kensington, Mt. Helix, North Park, Golden Hill, City Heights and Coronado. Advance tickets are $30 per person via Eventbrite. The link to tickets is on the ASID San Diego website, casd.asid.org

Day-of-event tickets for $35 will be available at all tour sites via Eventbrite. Addresses for all tour sites will be posted on the ASID San Diego website on April 29, the day of the tour. For previews and updates, the public is invited to follow @ASIDSanDiego on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Join North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Fiesta & Fashion’ luncheon

All are cordially invited to the North Coast Women’s Connection “Fiesta & Fashion” luncheon on Tuesday, May 9, from 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. It will be held at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The event’s guest speaker will be April Albrecht, a real lover of birds, who will share what it is like to be “Free as a Bird”. Program: Satori Designs reveals “An eclectic collection of women’s clothing & accessories from around the world.” Invite your friends and attend this fun, festive and uplifting luncheon. Tickets: $35. Questions? Call Barbara Litwitter at 760-487-5151.

North Coast Rep: Comic mystery ‘Murder on the Links’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature the comic mystery “Murder on the Links” April 19-May 14. Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-SurMer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and – unusual suspects.

A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

“My Life with Will: An Evening with Will Shakespeare and James Sutorius” at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre Variety Nights presents “My Life with Will: An Evening with Will Shakespeare and James Sutorius” on May 1 and May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

In a breezy and nostalgic stroll down memory lane, North Coast Rep favorite James Sutorius chronicles his lifelong love affair with the Bard of Avon. Return to a time 50 years ago when Liz and Dick rocked, and Christopher Plummer ruled the stage. In an acting career highlighted by roles on television and film, Sutorius always returns to Shakespeare for sustenance. So he will again, in the delightful My Life with Will.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $39 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Book discussion with acclaimed actor Andrew McCarthy

On Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. Warwick’s, in partnership with University of San Diego’s College of Arts and Sciences and Humanities Center, will host the New York Times bestselling author of Brat: An ‘80s Story and acclaimed actor Andrew McCarthy as he discusses his new book, Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain.

This intimate, funny, and poignant travel memoir follows McCarthy as he walks the Camino de Santiago with his son Sam. This is a ticketed in-person event at USD’s IPJ Theatre; tickets are available through the Warwick’s Eventbrite page at bit.ly/43ETJi8

Call the Book Dept. at (858) 454-0347 for more information or visit www.warwicks.com.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Birch Aquarium: ‘Party for

the Planet

Birch Aquarium presents “Party for the Planet” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, at 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. The event will feature interactive activities including earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more. Included with aquarium general admission. $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17. aquarium.ucsd.edu

American Me Comedy

American Me Comedy presents a comedy show at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St. The lineup will include Chris Riggins, Matt Curry, Joe Sib, Natasha Collier and Samuel Orson. For ages 21 and up. Proceeds will benefit The Burn Institute. $20 plus a two-drink minimum. showclix.com/event/american-me-lj-510-

LITVAKdance presents Spring 2023 concert

LITVAKdance premieres Terrain and other dance stories at its Spring 2023 concert on Saturday, April 29 (4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and Sunday, April 30 (2 p.m. and 5 p.m.) at UCSD Molli & Arthur Wagner Dance Building Studio Theater in La Jolla.

LITVAKdance premieres new works by artistic director Sadie Weinberg and guest choreographers Chuck Wilt, Patricia Sandback, sol de la rosa and international choreographer Ido Gidron that delve into themes that consider our natural environment and human’s place in it in Terrain and other dance stories. For tickets and more information, visit LITVAKdance.org/performs