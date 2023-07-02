Photo Galleries

North Coast Women’s Connection holds ‘Fiesta & Fashion’ luncheon

IMG_7623 (1).jpg
1/7
Satori Design’s Roya Parviz (third from right side) and models.

  (Photos by Susan Popov, Roya Parviz and Laura Paulson)
IMG_7621 (3).jpg
2/7
Roya Parviz of Satori Clothing (front right); Marijane Reith of Cabi Clothing (front left) and the models.

  (Photos by Susan Popov, Roya Parviz and Laura Paulson)
IMG_7629 (1).jpg
3/7
Satori Design’s Roya Parviz (third from right side) and models

  (Photos by Susan Popov, Roya Parviz and Laura Paulson)
IMG_5735 (2).jpg
4/7
Speaker April Albrecht (left), NCWC Chair Michele Hemesath (podium), Singer Rick Albrecht (middle) and guest Judy Sikorsky

  (Photos by Susan Popov, Roya Parviz and Laura Paulson)
IMG_5744 (2).jpg
5/7
Models dancing down the runway.

  (Photos by Susan Popov, Roya Parviz and Laura Paulson)
IMG_7653 (1).jpg
6/7
Satori Design’s Roya Parviz (right) and guest Mona Spade.

  (Photos by Susan Popov, Roya Parviz and Laura Paulson)
IMG_7635 (1).jpg
7/7
Model in front of Satori display.

  (Photos by Susan Popov, Roya Parviz and Laura Paulson)
Share

North Coast Women’s Connection held a “Fiesta & Fashion” luncheon May 9 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The event included guest speaker April Albrecht, a lover of birds who shared what it is like to be “Free as a Bird.” A fashion show was presented by Satori Designs which “features an eclectic collection of women’s clothing and accessories in collaboration with local and international designers,” according to its website at satori-designs.com. Satori Designs is located on South Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach.

NCWC is a community of women who volunteer their time, primarily in the North County and San Diego area. The mission is to bring women together in a non-denominational setting sharing faith. NCWC is under Stonecroft Ministry which is based in Kansas City, Miss., and has been serving the world over 75 years.

Photos by Susan Popov, Roya Parviz and Laura Paulson.

Photo GalleriesLifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement