North Coast Women’s Connection holds ‘Fiesta & Fashion’ luncheon

North Coast Women’s Connection held a “Fiesta & Fashion” luncheon May 9 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The event included guest speaker April Albrecht, a lover of birds who shared what it is like to be “Free as a Bird.” A fashion show was presented by Satori Designs which “features an eclectic collection of women’s clothing and accessories in collaboration with local and international designers,” according to its website at satori-designs.com. Satori Designs is located on South Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach.

NCWC is a community of women who volunteer their time, primarily in the North County and San Diego area. The mission is to bring women together in a non-denominational setting sharing faith. NCWC is under Stonecroft Ministry which is based in Kansas City, Miss., and has been serving the world over 75 years.

Photos by Susan Popov, Roya Parviz and Laura Paulson.