Coastal Skin and Eye Institute now ready to serve Encinitas, Carmel Valley and local communities for your eyecare and dermatology needs

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute is looking to expand its reach in serving the dermatological, ophthalmological and other needs of the community in and around Carmel Valley and Encinitas. They have been a leading dermatology and ophthalmology practice in north San Diego County with locations in both Carmel Valley and Encinitas.

“We provide medical, surgical, and cosmetic care for a variety of skin and eye conditions,” said April Lynne Dionela, practice manager at Coastal Skin and Eye Institute.

Christopher Crosby MD, PhD

Specializing in skin care, Christopher Crosby MD, PhD, is a board-certified dermatologist whose career path began at Duke University. At Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, he earned both MD and PhD distinctions. Internship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center followed. Then, during residency in dermatology at Emory University, Dr. Crosby served as Chief Resident. With an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, he completed a rigorous Fellowship (accredited by ACGME) at University of California San Francisco, in Mohs micrographic surgery and procedural dermatology.

Dr. Crosby is one of just a few Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons in the San Diego area. He takes a special interest in Mohs surgery and reconstructive dermatologic surgery for skin cancers. He understands that a skin cancer diagnosis can be devastating to a patient’s emotional wellbeing, and he sees the amazing impact of compassionate, effective treatment.

Neeta Varshney, MD

Specializing in eye care, Coastal Skin and Eye has both an optometrist and an ophthalmologist on staff. Neeta Varshney, MD, is a board-certified comprehensive ophthalmologist trained in the diagnosis and treatment of eye disease. Dr. Varshney is an accomplished surgeon and enjoys using the latest technologies available to deliver the highest degree of care to her patients. Dr. Varshney is a native of Southern California who comes from a family of physicians. After completing high school as class valedictorian, she later graduated summa cum laude from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., where she double-majored in biology and psychology. She received her medical degree (MD) with honors in 2009 from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Dr. Varshney is well-versed in cataract and refractive surgery, glaucoma evaluation, and management (including laser treatments), macular degeneration, and diabetic eye disease, among other topics.

A client treatment at Coastal Skin and Eye Institute.

Dr. Connor Caldwell is a board-certified optometrist who became interested in health care at a very young age. He began his journey in high school where he was nominated to attend an elite summer course for young professionals and aspiring doctors, the National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine hosted at UC Berkeley. This is where he discovered his passion for the ocular healthcare field and continued his medical journey by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Integrative Physiology from the University of Colorado. Dr. Caldwell was one of 50 students accepted into the Arizona College of Optometry. He trained with leading optometrists from around the world in many fields, including ocular prosthetics, low vision services, electrodiagnostics and specialty contact lens fitting.

In San Diego, with more than 200 sunny days every year, regular checks for skin cancer at the Coastal Skin and Eye Institute can catch the disease when simpler, less invasive treatments are still possible. Making note of any abnormalities during self-checks at home is also an important part of the process.

The Coastal Skin and Eye Institute also treats patients for conditions such as acne, moles, skin growths, and much more. On the cosmetics side, they provide treatments such as botox, lasers, microneedling, and more. The practice also provides eye examinations, including testing for issues such as glaucoma and macular degeneration. In addition to these tests, they can do vision checks and assist with the selection of glasses and contact lenses. Overall, patient testimonials have praised the Coastal Skin and Eye Institute for having a “super friendly” staff, having “a wide spectrum of services ranging from general skin care to cosmetic procedures,” having “the best service in my 20 year history of buying eyewear,” and for having a staff that makes you “really feel that you are in good and safe hands.”

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute has locations at 5500 Carmel Mountain Rd., Suite 206, in Carmel Valley and 477 N. El Camino Real, Suite C300, in Encinitas. Hours at the Carmel Valley office are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and hours at the Encinitas office are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coastal Skin and Eye Institute also accepts Medicare and most PPO and vision insurance. Coastal Skin and Eye Institute’s Carmel Valley office offers dermatology, optometry, and ophthalmology services, and the Encinitas office currently offers ophthalmology.

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute will also be debuting a more patient-focused website. Patients can use the website for booking appointment requests, to learn more about the physicians and other information related to their skin and eye care needs. For more information, visit www.coastalskineye.com. — Coastal Skin and Eye Institute report

