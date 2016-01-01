Poway, RB & 4S Ranch
HAMBURGER FACTORY
10% OFF ORDER (excludes specials) Call to order. See website for menu
14122 Midland Road, Poway
858-486-4575
www.hamburgerfactory.com
Ramona
AMICI PIZZA PASTA & SUBS
Call to order.
See website for menu.
Stay safe!
1429 Main Street, Ramona
760-788-4800
www.amicipizzapastasubs.com
LA COCINA
Take-out ONLY at this time
681 Main Street, Ramona
760-789-8332
www.lacocinamexfood.com
MAHOGANY MOUNTAIN VINEYARD AND WINERY
20% off bottle purchase.
Call or order online.
14905 Mussey Grade Road, Ramona
760-788-7048
https://mahogany-mountain-vineyard-and-winery.square.site
RAMONA CAFE
20% Off All Food.
Excludes Daily Specials
628 Main Street, Ramona
760-789-8656
www.ramonacafe.com
Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Solana Beach & La Jolla
DREAM DINNERS
Order online
Curbside pick-up at 230 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach
858-350-4546
www.dreamdinners.com/delmar
MIGHTYBOOCH KOMBUCHA
1 WEEK FREE - HOME DELIVERY
Local Solana Beach Business
Voted best in San Diego Magazine!
drinkmightybooch.com/home-delivery
